Jaguars Injury Update: Long List of Players on Thursday's Report

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lengthy injury report following Thursday's practice, with 12 players either listed as limited or non-participants in practice. 

Two veterans, tight end James O'Shaughnessy and defensive lineman Adam Gotsis, were also on the list but were designed as having scheduled days off. 

Among the dozen players who were either limited or held out of practice included three of Jacksonville's five starting offensive lineman, which could raise serious concerns as the Jaguars (1-7) await a road matchup against the 6-2 Green Bay Packers in Week 10.

The following players were listed by the Jaguars as limited on Thursday: 

  • CB Chris Claybrooks (Shoulder)
  • S Josh Jones (Chest)
  • OL Brandon Linder (Back)
  • OL Andrew Norwell (Calf)
  • OL Cam Robinson (Knee)
  • WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (Hamstring)
  • LB Kamalei Correa (Hip)

Each of these players appeared in the Week 9 27-25 loss to the Houston Texans. Rookie wide receiver Laviska Shenault left the game after 10 snaps due to a hamstring injury and has been limited in practice for two days in a row. With that said, it is likely a positive sign that Shenault has yet to be held out of practice this week.

"Laviska seemed to be better than we expected and we’ll see how he progresses during the week, so that was encouraging," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said earlier this week. 

Cam Robinson practiced in full on Wednesday before being limited on Thursday. Brandon Linder didn't practice on Wednesday but was upgraded to a limited participant on Thursday.

The players who were held out of practice (not counting Gotsis and O'Shaughnessy) featured no real surprises. Wide receiver DJ Chark didn't practice, but that was due to a non-COVID related illness and not a result of an injury.

The following players were held out of Jaguars' practice on Thursday:

  • WR DJ Chark Jr. (Non-Covid Related Illness)
  • LB Dakota Allen (Ankle)
  • DT Doug Costin (Concussion)
  • QB Gardner Minshew II (Thumb)
  • RB Devine Ozigbo (Hamstring)

Rookie defensive tackle Doug Costin has already been ruled out of Sunday's game with a concussion, as has quarterback Gardner Minshew II with a thumb injury. Dakota Allen and Devine Ozigbo each missed Sunday's game with injury.

