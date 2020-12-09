Jaguars Injury Update: Shenault Practices in Limited Role, Linder Out on Wednesday

Laviska Shenault practiced in some capacity for the Jaguars on Wednesday, a good sign for the talented rookie heading into Sunday against the Titans.

The Jacksonville Jaguars had just two players as non-participants for Wednesday's practice, potentially a good sign for other banged-up Jaguars heading into Sunday's rematch with the Tennessee Titans.

With that said, there are four key members of the Jaguars' offense appearing on Wednesday's injury report. That will be something worth monitoring as we move closer to Sunday.

The following two players were listed as "Did Not Participate" on Wednesday:

TE Tyler Eifert (veterans day off/shoulder)

C Brandon Linder (ankle)

Linder left the team's Week 13 loss against the Minnesota Vikings early in the fourth quarter and was replaced at center by Tyler Shatley. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said he thinks it is "doubtful" Linder will play against the Titans.

Linder has been one of the top centers in football this season but has also had to battle a number of injuries. The seventh-year veteran has started nine games but has played just 67% of the team's offensive snaps.

“He’s a rock on the offensive line for us. When we lose him, [Tyler] Shat[ley] steps in there and does a great job, but Brandon [Linder] is a leader of that offensive line, communication, protections, all that good stuff," Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden said last week.

"That center position is critical in any offensive, especially ours as far as protections, and Mike [Glennon], and the run game, the pass game, ability to change plays at the line of scrimmage, and re-IDing at the blink of an eye. He’s great. He’s a big, physical guy in there and gets a lot of movement, so really not a lot of flaws in Brandon’s game other than he’s missed a couple games which really ticks me off, but he’s a great player.”

Eifert, meanwhile, has become a much bigger part of Jacksonville's offense since Mike Glennon became the starting quarterback. Over the past two weeks he has caught nine passes (out of 10 targets) for 61 yards and a touchdown, one of the best two-week stretches of productivity he has

While the Jaguars didn't have many players listed as non-participants, they did have seven players listed as limited.

WR Laviska Shenault (thumb)

LB Dakota Allen (hamstring)

LB Kamalei Correa (hamstring)

RB James Robinson (knee)

CB Sidney Jones (Achilles)

RB Nathan Cottrell (knee)

CB Greg Mabin (hamstring)

Laviska Shenault had an impressive game in Week 13 (68 yards of scrimmage and one touchdown on six touches) before leaving with a thumb injury near the end of the first half following a catch on third-down.

Shenault, the No. 42 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has caught 36 receptions for 396 yards (10.9 yards per reception) and two touchdowns. He has played in 10 games this year but has battled his own fair share of injuries over recent weeks.

While it remains to be seen whether Shenault will be available against the Titans, the Jaguars can at least take solace in the fact that fellow rookie wide receiver Collin Johnson has been potentially the team's best playmaker on offense over the last two weeks.

Johnson stepped into Shenault's role when he left the game on Sunday and would be the most likely to benefit in terms of increased snaps in the event Shenault misses any time.

"I definitely think the more I play, the more comfortable I get. I think what he meant by that was I do it in practice and finally I’m seizing the moment in the game now," Johnson said on Wednesday. "So, I’m just happy it’s finally showing and I’m just excited to keep getting more comfortable and building off of it and pushing myself each and every week.”

Sidney Jones and James Robinson are two other major names to watch. Jones leads the team in interceptions and pass deflections, but he has missed the last three games and has been limited in practice for much of the last two weeks.

Robinson, meanwhile, has been Jacksonville's best offensive player this season. He has gotten the third-most rushing attempts this season and has a dramatic share of the team's workload in terms of running back usage, but Marrone made it clear on Wednesday that Robinson would be able to play against the Titans.

"He took a shot. He takes a lot of shots. I think that I’m not worried about him slowing down. It just happens and you just kind of catch your breath a little bit and then go back out there," Marrone said.

"Coming back this week, we’re going to limit him, but he’ll be fine. We’ve had this conversation before about the workload and everything. I think he’s good where he is and I don’t have a problem keeping him in there for as many plays as we need him in there. I really don’t. Obviously, at that position, you’re going to get a blow now and then depending upon what goes on during the game, but he’ll be full go. He’s ready to go. I’m not concerned about him."