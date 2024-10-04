Jaguars Insider Podcast: Impact of Star's Potential Return
Will Evan Engram return this week, and what could it mean for the Jacksonville Jaguars offense? We break it down in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence also spoke this week. Below is a transcript of what he had to say.
Q: On if his relationship with Head Coach Doug Pederson has changed at all?
Lawrence: “I mean, I shouldn't even have to answer it. You’ve got to do your job so you’ve got to ask it, but I shouldn't even have to answer it. I mean, not at all. I don't know where that's coming from, so I don't even want to really expand on something that's just not true.”
Q: On the frustration level of the team?
Lawrence: “Yeah, I mean it's frustrating. Obviously, it's hard. The hardest part in which this—I mean, we've done a good job of, to be honest, and obviously we haven't gotten the results we wanted, like I've said. The hardest part is dealing with it on Sunday and not getting the result you want and just the next couple of days you're thinking about every situation, you're thinking about one play here or there that could have changed the game. Obviously, three of our four losses have been right there, and it comes down to a couple of plays, so that's hard to kind of get over that hump and then to get back. Now, Wednesday we've finally flushed it and now we're ready to prepare for Indy and we have a great plan put together that we've started. Obviously, it's going to grow as the week goes on, but that's the hard, I think, part of the week to get through is just because you're just sick, you know? You put all the time in for these games and then when you don't perform and you don't get the result you wanted, it's just a bad feeling especially when you put the time in. I'd say that is the frustrating part, but now we're on to Indy and we’ve got to put another great week together preparing to beat them here at home, big opportunity to get on track and just take it one week at a time. The start of the season was what it was. We can't go back now, and we just have to take it one game at a time and get this thing going on the right track.”
Q: On WR Brian Thomas Jr.’s response to a heavier workload?
Lawrence: “He's done a great job. He's been prepared, he's known the plan. Obviously, his skill set and talents, you see him every week and his ability to really just do everything that we need him to do. Win down the field, get open, create separation. He’s done a great job of that all season. I thought Sunday was one of his best games and should have been even bigger. We had some more opportunities down the field that we're going to connect on in the future, so it's exciting watching him play and just seeing how much better he's gotten through the first four games. I mean, he's still so young, I think 21, 22. I don't know when his birthday is… It's going to be fun to see him just keep getting better.”
Q: On Thomas Jr.’s on-field competitiveness?
Lawrence: “He just shows up and plays. He makes the plays that come to him. Like we've said the whole time, doesn't talk too much. He's kind of a quieter guy, but then on the field, he just comes alive, and you see some of that spark and some of that competitiveness when he makes plays. You see the celebrating or whatever it is and he'll let the DB know about it. It's cool to watch as the quarterback and to see a guy that's really fired up to play and loves the game.”
Q: On if he comes out of his shell off the field?
Lawrence: “Definitely. Yeah, he's come out a little bit. He's just a quieter guy naturally, but he's definitely come out of his shell. He's talking more in meetings and just when we watch tape after practice and all those things and just hanging out with the guys, he's starting to be around a little bit more. So, yeah, he's definitely come out of his shell. I think, naturally, just more of an introverted guy, which everybody's different, so it's been great getting to know him.”
Q: On if he was surprised that Thomas Jr. talks competitively towards opposing defensive backs or if he had done so in practice?
Lawrence: “Yeah, because, I mean, I don't think he—he would get competitive and get a little fiery in practice but not quite as much. It's your own team, stuff like that, but hadn't got a chance to really see it as much live in-game, so it was cool to see that, and I don't think anybody knew what to expect. It's been fun seeing him come out of his shell, like I said, on game day and when he makes plays.”
Q: On if Thomas Jr. had told him what he said to Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey?
Lawrence: “No, I don't think we ever talked about it. I don't know what he said. I think he was just letting him know that should have been a touchdown and he got beat.”
Q: On if he’s noticed defenses start to respect Thomas Jr. and what that indicates about his game early into his career?
Lawrence: “I mean, I think it's obvious that you have to respect him. You look at our offense, really, we have a lot of playmakers on the perimeter and everywhere, so I think, yeah, of course, you have to respect him. We're still getting a decent amount of man-coverage though out there with him, so that's great. Giving us opportunities. But yeah, I think obviously teams are going to start to respect him more and more as he continues to make plays and I'm sure game plans will change, and people will try to take him out of the game a little bit more, but usually, that opens up somebody else. So, you kind of go week-to-week basis on who you're playing and what the plan is, but I definitely think teams are obviously going to have to respect what he's done so far.”
Q: On if there are any similarities between the 2022 season’s five-game skid and how that can be applied to now?
Lawrence: “Yeah, I think you know I've dealt with a few of these in my career, unfortunately. It's never fun and it's like, every time it happens, it's just you have to be very thick-skinned, and you have to be just persistent. This is a tough sport, it's a tough game. I mean, you're going to every week especially when you're in a situation like this you have to be very thick-skinned and have to keep your head down and keep working. I have no doubt that we're going to find our way out of this and we're going to be really good moving forward, and the frustrating part, like I said, is we all feel like it should have happened already. It's like, it hasn't happened in the first four weeks which is really frustrating because we feel like we've done everything right during the week. We've prepared the right way, we're detailed and sometimes it hasn't carried over on Sunday, so that is frustrating. But I've been in this situation before. I've been on teams where we've come out of it and won after—I think we won six straight after we lost five straight or whatever it ended up being. We’ve been on the opposite side of it last year where we were, I think we won five or six straight and then we lost a bunch straight. It's a long season and you just have to keep playing. You can't get too far ahead of yourself, and you can’t sulk in the past either. We're at where we're at. We've lost our first four games. Sucks, but you can't go back and change it. So, all you have is this week and you can't look ahead to—you can't go get four in one week either. All we can do is just win this game, this week. I think that's the message and that's where I truly believe that because I've experienced it, and I know that that's what it takes to get out of these ruts and to really get the team going and get some momentum. It just takes one, so whatever we have to do for each individual to feel their best, play their best on Sunday, it’s what we need to do this week. Keep practicing hard, I mean, like I said, we put the work in. It's not that, it's just carrying everything over to the game and just making the plays, and speaking to myself too. And I’ve got confidence in that.”
Q: On if this season resembles the 2021 season?
Lawrence: “Definitely doesn’t feel like 2021. Obviously, even in 2021, I mean, being a rookie and pretty naïve, I didn't really understand the situation either until obviously later in the season. That's when it started to feel pretty, I guess, grim towards the end. Honestly, at this point, even in ’21, I think Week 4, what was it, Cincinnati? We had lost a close one, not to bring up a—anyways… We lost a close one in Cincinnati on Thursday night, and we lost on a walk-off field goal to Cincinnati, who ended up going to the Super Bowl that year, so it wasn't even like—this is a much better team, as far as from a lot of standpoints, but talent-wise and we’ve just got to click and we’ve got to go prove it. Obviously, the talent only gets you so far and we've been saying that we're a good team and we’ve got to go win some games. We know that. I can keep saying that and we’ve got to go prove it. But you know, I have a lot of faith in this team. The group we have is a tight-knit group. We’ve got some good leadership. We just have to—like I said, it just takes one and we’ve got to go do it this week.”
Q: On Sunday’s game vs. Indianapolis meaning more because of the throwbacks and former Jaguars head coach Tom Coughlin’s Pride of the Jaguars induction?
Lawrence: “Yeah, I mean that and just playing at home. This is only our second home game we've had. We've been on the road a lot this year, so I think that we're obviously really excited to be back home in our own stadium and of course, throwbacks, the history here, Coach Coughlin being in the ring of honor. I mean, everything he's done for the team, just a great man. Obviously, I’ve interacted with him a lot since I've been here and done some stuff with the Jay Fund [Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation], just what he does and what he does for others has been cool to see. Obviously, he didn't coach me, so I didn't I didn't get to see that part, but I have a lot of respect for what he's able to do on the field, but off of it too. His legacy speaks for itself, so that means a lot. The throwbacks, obviously the uniforms are sweet, and just tribute for the history of this team. It’s been what, 30 years or so? It's cool to be able to wear those uniforms and put them back on and represent this city the right way on Sunday. But we’ve got to worry about just finding a way to win the game. That'll be the best way to represent the city, is go win the game.”
Q: On his birthday being on Sunday?
Lawrence: “It is. Appreciate that. My birthday is Sunday (laughs).”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.