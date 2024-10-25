Jaguars Insider Podcast: Is the Defense Evolving?
Today's Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast focuses on some big changes that might be coming for the defense.
To listen to today's episode, view above.
Jaguars safety Darnell Savage also spoke this week. Below is a transcript.
Q: On if there is any extra emotion playing his former team?
Savage: “No, because this is already an emotional game as it is. It's championship week for us because it's the next week, so we’re just ready to just go 1-0 each and every week, just keep trending into the right direction.”
Q: On how he’s adapted to his role amid changes to the secondary personnel?
Savage: “Yeah, I mean not having Tyson [CB Tyson Campbell], injuries, that's just a big part of this game just kind of what comes with it. I missed a little time as well, so just working everybody back in there and just getting on the same page as far as communication and just playing together again. We haven't really all been out there at the same time since camp, so just getting back into the swing of things and just sharpening up the communication and that kind of thing. I think the unique thing about our room is that we all can play a lot of different positions and then when you get a guy like Tyson back, I mean, he can go step-to-step with whoever, so that's also makes it a lot easier.”
Q: On how to account for all Green Bay’s offensive weapons?
Savage: “They definitely have a lot of good weapons over there which a lot of good teams in this league do, but at the end of the day there's one football. So, you’ve just got to do your job each and every play and just be ready, and think the ball’s coming to you every play, no matter what. As long as we keep holding that mindset and just make the plays when they come to us, we’ll be alright.”
Q: On his transition to playing full-time safety?
Savage: “Yeah, I thought it was decent. I thought the communication itself was well, me and Dre [S Andre Cisco], just kind of talking through some things back there. I thought it was good. It's a lot easier to kind of grade it after a win, but yeah, I definitely thought it was good. I felt comfortable back there and all that, so it's good.”
Q: On what he thinks of CB Jarrian Jones development this season so far?
Savage: “J-Dub, he’s a good player. We're just trying to keep him just keep everything fresh for him. It's easy for things to kind of get repetitive and kind of the same thing as a rookie. So just keep it fresh for him, keep showing him different looks and just keeping him on his toes. But I think he's handling it very well. He's not afraid to ask any of us questions or anything like that. We’ve got some great DB coaches as well, so they keep us prepared for everything also.”
Q: On DE Josh Hines-Allen and DE Travon Walker’s impact up front on the secondary?
Savage: “We talk about it all the time just rush and coverage, working together. We got to cover just long enough for them to get home, and they’ve got to rush fast enough for us not to cover too long. So just working together. It's not always going to be perfect. They're not always going to get back there, but right now it seems like they're getting back there a good amount. It's good, those are some big, strong dudes, so it's kind of scary for a quarterback back there trying to go through a read or make a read or whatever when you’ve got those guys trying to bring you down. We've really enjoyed having them rushing the way they've been rushing.”
Q: On his evaluation of Green Bay’s secondary?
Savage: “Yeah, they’ve definitely got some good players over there, and as I said before, as does most good teams in this football league. As far as me, I'm worried about the offensive side of the ball. I'm not too worried about those guys over there. I know Doug [Head Coach Doug Pederson] and Trev [QB Trevor Lawrence] and all those guys will be ready to go. So yeah, it'll be a fun match up.”
Q: On whom he is most excited to see from his former team?
Savage: “Like on some friendly stuff? No, I'm here to play a football game. It's not a reunion. We're here to go 1-0 this week, so that's how we’re treating it, that's how I'm treating it.”
Q: On the outside versus inside perception of the team’s handling of adversity in the weeks leading up to the win vs. New England?
Savage: “Yeah, well you kind of answered it because you started off with outside and then you talked about inside. We just kept inside things inside. We have family in here and we try to keep it that way. At the end of the day, we’re the ones who come to work every day and it comes to a point in time where you’ve got to work through things together. You can't worry about what everybody else outside is talking about, you got to work through it together and I think we've done a good job with kind of coming together getting on the same page offensively and defensively and playing special teams as well. Park [WR Parker Washington] had a big return. Just playing complimentary football. That's a big part of this league, so we're just trying to keep building on that.”
Q: On the team’s optimistic outlook moving into the latter part of the season?
Savage: “Yeah, 100 percent. Like I've said many times before, it’s to go 1-0 this week. Like I said, every week’s a championship week because it's next game, so just keep building.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE