SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeDraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Jaguars' Jawaan Taylor Explains the Experience of Playing on the Road in 2020

John Shipley

Nothing is quite "normal" in 2020, especially for NFL teams. All former procedures and patterns have been thrown out the window in a big way, especially when it comes to traveling on the road. 

As Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor put it on Monday, the new changes are simply the norm that teams must grow accustomed to. 

"No, not weird and bizarre because at the end of the day we’re all just trying to stay safe and healthy. We just got in the bubble pretty much and you have to wear masks on the buses, on the planes, and different things like that," Taylor said. 

"It’s a little different, but it’s the way of life now. It’s how the world is so we have to adjust and that’s just what we do now.”

The Jaguars (1-2) are set to make their second road trip this weekend, traveling to Cincinnati to play the Bengals. Their first road trip came in Week 2 when they went to Nashville to clash with the Titans, which gave the Jaguars and their players an idea of what traveling to play on Sundays would look like this season. 

Going out to eat? A thing of the past. Meetings? Taking place before the players are in the hotel.

“We had meetings before we left so we were in the bubble, not allowed to leave the room. If you want food or different things, you want to order out. The only thing you can do is go down to the downstairs area where the food is at. I forgot the name of the room but that’s mainly where they keep the food at for the players, that’s about it," Taylor said. 

"Other than that, you can’t go to the lobby. [There are] different things you can’t do. You have to stay in the room. For me personally, I was just sitting there watching film and treating myself, treating my body, so that’s about it. [I] watched a little football, the college games were on, different things like that, but I didn’t get bored. It was just a regular night.”

There is also the aspect of having to play without fans. Some players have pointed out that playing on the road in a fan-less stadium, much like the Titans' was other than eight people in Week 2, is a less than desirable scenario. Others, such as quarterbacks, can all use to quiet stadiums to their advantages. 

For the Jaguars, who have played in front of 11k+ fans in each of their two games, they will be seeing some fans in Cincinatttti this weekend. The State of Ohio is allowing 6,000 fans to attend the game, as explained here by AllBengals. 

“It’s amazing, especially for us, the tackles on the outside, me and Cam [Robinson]. Usually we have to dial into the different silent counts with the centers and the quarterback on how we want to go about our business, but definitely it’s a little bit better," Taylor said Monday. "You don’t have to worry about the noise and the silent count, so it’s easier for us.”

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jawaan Taylor, Doug Marrone Reflect On the Tackle's Year 2 Growth

Jacksonville Jaguars right tackle Jawaan Taylor and his head coach Doug Marrone reflect on his jump from his rookie season to his second year and how it's helped the developing Jags offense.

KassidyHill

Jaguars’ Veteran Makes Case That Deferring to Second Half Doesn’t Impact Defense

Does deferring to the second half really matter to the Jaguars' defense? Veteran cornerback D.J. Hayden makes a case.

John Shipley

Doug Marrone Points Out Where Jaguars Rookie CJ Henderson Can Improve

After a rough game against the Dolphins, head coach Doug Marrone had some areas of improvement to young corner can look at.

John Shipley

Jaguars' D.J. Hayden Continues to Set Example For Young Secondary

Jacksonville Jaguars corner DJ Hayden knows as the veteran he has to help bring along the youngest defense in the league after a Week 3 loss riddled with mistakes.

KassidyHill

Week 3 Jaguars Report Card: The Good, Bad and the Ugly From Loss to Dolphins

What can we say about Jacksonville's team moving forward after an all-around bad loss to Miami on Thursday Night Football?

John Shipley

D.J. Hayden Feels Jaguars' Defense Will 'Play Fast' in Week 4 After Recent Struggles

After allowing nearly three touchdowns in each first half, the Jaguars' defense needs a major early start against the Bengals on Sunday.

John Shipley

Jaguars Waive Veteran DT Timmy Jernigan

Timmy Jernigan has been surprisingly waived by the Jaguars after just three games with the team.

John Shipley

Doug Marrone: Jaguars' Josh Lambo Is "Off Crutches" As Team Signs New Kicker

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed a new kicker on Monday according to reports. But the plan remains the same; get Josh Lambo back as soon as possible. Doug Marrone says the kicker is off crutches which is step one.

KassidyHill

State of the AFC South Following Week 3

What is the state of the AFC South after a wild Week 3 that was filled with close games and last-minute endings?

John Shipley

Jaguars Open as 3-Point Underdogs to Bengals in Week 4

Jacksonville will be an underdog for the third time this season when they travel to Cincinnati to play the Bengals.

John Shipley