Jaguars' Josh Mauro Suspended For First 5 Games of 2020

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be down another defensive lineman during the regular season, just the latest in a long line of negative moves for the unit over the last several weeks.

An NFL spokesperson announced Friday that Jaguars defensive lineman Josh Mauro, who signed with the team on Aug. 11, would be suspended for the first five games of the 2020 season.

"Josh Mauro of the Jacksonville Jaguars has been suspended without pay for the first five games of the 2020 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances," the NFL said in a statement.

"Mauro is eligible to participate in all preseason practices. He will be allowed to return to the Jaguars’ active roster on Monday, Oct. 12, following the team’s Week 5 game at Houston."

The games Mauro will be set to miss are the following:

Week 1 vs. Indianapolis

Week 2 @ Tennessee

Week 3 vs. Miami

Week 4 @ Cincinnati

Week 5 @ Houston

Mauro is the second Jaguars defensive lineman who is facing a suspension to start the 2020 season. Defensive lineman Carl Davis is suspended for four games due to violating league's performance-enhancing substance policy.

Mauro, 6-6, 290, has appeared in 72 career games with 37 starts since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Arizona in 2014. In his six NFL seasons, including four with Arizona (2014-17), one with the New York Giants (2018) and one with Oakland (2019), Mauro has totaled 121 tackles (73 solo), 3.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

This is the second time in Mauro's career he has been suspended for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy, with the first occurence taking place in 2018, a suspension that resulted in Mauro missing four games while with the New York Giants.