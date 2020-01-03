Jaguars K Josh Lambo a Second Team All-Pro Selection for Stellar 2019

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo was one of the best at his position in the NFL in 2019, and his career year earned him an All-Pro second team selection by the Associated Press.

Lambo finished behind Baltimore Ravens kicker Josh Tucker in All-Pro voting but was the only other player beside Tucker to earn double-digit votes.

Lambo had arguably the greatest special teams season in Jaguars' history in 2019 He set the franchise record for field goals made in a season with 33, breaking Mike Hollis' record 31 field goals from the 1997 and 1999 seasons. Lambo is the only Jacksonville player to make the All-Pro team in 2019.

In 2019, Lambo was 33/34 on field goals and 19/20 on extra points. This was the first season Lambo ever made more than 26 field goals in his five-year career. He was 4/4 from 50 yards or more and had a long of 56 yards.

Lambo's 97.1% field goal percentage was the best of his career, surpassing the 95% field goal rate Lambo recorded in 2018. Since signing with Jacksonville in October, Lambo has been the model of consistency and clutch moments, the most recent of which came on a game-winning 33-yard field goal in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium.

Jacksonville's beloved kicker hasn't shied away from recognizing not only how good of a season he had in 2019, but how good he has been since becoming a Jaguar. After Week 17's win against the Indianapolis Colts, where Lambo was 3/3 on field goals, Lambo spoke on where he thinks he stands amongst kickers.

"I’m super, super pleased with the season. I missed one too many, so hopefully the media will realize that All-Pro isn’t a fan vote and hopefully I’ll get some recognition," Lambo said. "Obviously, Justin Tucker is the best there is, but not this season.”

"I’ve missed four times in three seasons. I don’t think there’s anybody better than that right now," Lambo said. "A lot of it is Doug [Marrone] bringing me in, giving me a shot and saying, ‘Hey, you want it? Go make it,’ and having that confidence in me."