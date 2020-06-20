Jaguars' Laviska Shenault to Take Part in NFLPA Rookie Premiere

Every season, fans and rookies alike look forward to the NFLPA Rookie Premiere as they get a chance to get their first looks at their team's crop of franchise players in their new digs.

This year will be considerably different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the spirit around the event will still be one of finding the most exciting and marketable future star players and helping them expand their reach.

And when it comes to the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie class, the NFL Players Association has tabbed No. 42 overall pick Laviska Shenault as this year's Duval representative.

"The event, which began in 1994 as an opportunity to capture photos of select rookies for their trading cards, has evolved to more engagement and access between players and NFLPA business partners as well as exclusive content capture for upcoming seasonal campaigns, marketing activations and player-identified products," the NFLPA said.

"In absence of a robust week of onsite physical events and activities, Panini America, in partnership with the NFLPA, will develop and produce content in creative, new ways. Instead of working side-by-side with rookies over an intensive three days of autograph sessions, photo and marketing shoots, and business meetings, content acquisition will be managed remotely with members of the 2020 NFLPA Rookie Premiere class."

40 of the 42 participants are quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers, which would explain the non-invites to other Jaguars rookies such as No. 9 overall pick CJ Henderson and No. 20 overall pick K'Lavon Chaisson. The only two players who will be at the event who are not a quarterback, running back, or receiver are Washington Redskins defensive end Chase Young and Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet.

“NFLPA Rookie Premiere has been a pioneering event in professional sports, providing our business partners with unparalleled early access to the game’s marketable new players. This year, faced with the cancelation of the event, our longtime partner Panini innovated a process that will ultimately provide the company with the content they need to fuel their football business and strengthen the bond between player and collector,” said Steve Scebelo, Interim President, NFL Players Inc.

Past Jaguars invited to the event in recent years include Blake Bortles, Marqise Lee, Allen Robinson, Leonard Fournette and Denard Robinson. It isn't a surprise to see Shenault invited to the annual event considering the excitement which has followed his career since he began dominating secondaries at Colorado as a first-year starter in 2018. Shenault is a big, fast and versatile pass-catcher who has a tendency to make game-changing plays, making him one of this year's most exciting rookies.

As a sophomore in 2018, Shenault put up jaw-dropping numbers, recording 86 receptions for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns. On top of this, Shenault also rushed 17 times for 115 yards and five touchdowns.

2019 saw a dip in production for the 6-foot-1, 227-pound wide receiver, however. As a junior, Shenault caught 56 passes for 764 yards and four touchdowns, along with 23 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns.

Shenault is expected to play a number of roles for Jacksonville's offense under Jay Gruden in 2020, including wide receiver and potentially running back, wildcat quarterback and even tight end, which just adds to his marketability and excitement.

