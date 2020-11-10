Jaguars Leave Week 9 As NFL's Only 1-Win Team

With the NFL now through nine weeks of action, one team stands as the league's sole one-win squad: the Jacksonville Jaguars.

For much of Monday night, it appeared as if the New York Jets were going to join the Jaguars in the club of single-win teams. The Jets led the New England Patriots for the vast majority of Monday Night Football but a disastrous fourth quarter led to a Nick Folk game-winning field goal as time expired, ending in a 30-27 Patriots win.

As a result, the Jets are the NFL's only winless team at 0-9 and remain the club with an inside track to the first overall pick. But the Jaguars are right behind them at 1-7, the worst record in the league outside of the Jets.

Jacksonville nearly picked up their second win of the season against the Houston Texans in Week 9 but lost a close affair in rookie quarterback Jake Luton's debut. The 27-25 result was Jacksonville's seventh straight loss and the latest example of Jacksonville's 2020 struggles propelling them to a likely top pick.

According to ESPN's FPI model, the Jaguars have a 24% chance to have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. This would be historic from a franchise standpoint for several reasons, the main one being that the Jaguars have never had the No. 1 overall pick in franchise history.

The Jaguars have held the No. 2 overall pick on three separate occasions: 1995 (Tony Boselli), 1996 (Kevin Hardy) and 2013 (Luke Joeckel). Jacksonville has also held the No. 3 overall pick twice, picking Blake Bortles in 2015 and Dante Fowler in 2015.

Thanks to the New York Giants winning 23-20 over Washington, it would appear the Jaguars have a clear path to at least a top-3 pick. Jacksonville has the toughest schedule in the NFL over the next eight weeks, playing only one team under .500. This includes games against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens.

Jacksonville currently has 11 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. If they are to finish within the first few picks of the draft, it would make sense for them to invest in a quarterback such as Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields or Zach Wilson.