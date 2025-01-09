Jaguars Legend Endorses HC Candidate Aaron Glenn
The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to speak with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn about their head coach opening this week, and one Jaguars legend would seemingly be a huge fan of the hire.
Former Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew to social media to endorse Glenn, noting that Glenn is among the smartest people he knows. Jones-Drew and Glenn were teammates on the 2007 Jaguars squad.
Glenn, who played for the Jaguars during the 2007 season, is one of the hottest names in this year's cycle. One league source spoke with Jacksonville Jaguars On Sports Illustrated earlier this season and described Glenn as, "a true leader who can galvanize a locker room. He has done wonders rebuilding that defense."
If the Jaguars want to go with a "leader of men" coach who can come in and turn the Jaguars' culture around from passive and reserved to fiery and agressive, then Glenn could be one of the top options in the entire NFL.
Glenn has served as the Lions' defensive coordinator for the last four seasons, taking over the NFL's worst defense in 2021 and turning it into one of the NFL's best units by 2024. Glenn is a central piece of the Lions' turnaround and their recent dominance.
It remains to be seen of Jaguars owner Shad Khan would want to hire a defensive coach -- something he has not done since 2013 -- but if he does, then Glenn will surely be a top option on the board as he also takes interviews with other teams.
“I think we want him to represent the city and the team, obviously, well. We want him to win. Right now, we are the most predictable team on both sides of the ball," Khan said on Monday when asked about what he is looking for in his next head coach.
"Football, to win, deception is a big part of it. Unpredictability. If you know exactly what we’re going to do on offense or defense, you’d better have the 22 best players to help us win a football game. So, being unpredictable is I think modern football, and we have to be able to show that on the field."
