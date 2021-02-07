Jaguars' Legend Tony Boselli Not Selected to 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class

For the fifth year in a row, Jacksonville Jaguars legend Tony Boselli has not been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame despite being named a finalist.

Boselli has been a finalist for numerous years now and reportedly was among this year's top-10 finalists, but he will not be inducted into this year's class. Instead, this year's inductees will be the following:

Alan Faneca, Tom Flores, Calvin Johnson, John Lynch, Peyton Manning, Bill Nunn, Drew Pearson, and Charles Woodson.

Boselli was the Jaguars' first-ever draft selection, being picked second overall in the 1995 NFL Draft. He held down the team's left tackle spot until 2001, being elected to the Pro Bowl five times. He was a first-team All-Pro three times (1997-99) and was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame second-team All-1990s Team.

Boselli's career was cut short due to shoulder injuries, leaving him with only 91 career games played. He continues to have his name be a part of the conversation for Canton, but for now, it appears that his shortened career is keeping him from reaching football immortality.

One of the top offensive tackles of his era before injuries sidelined him, Boselli was a top 10 finalist in 2018, 2019 and 2020 after first becoming one of the 15 modern-era finalists in 2017. Boselli is widely regarded as the best Jaguars player of all-time and will now have to wait until 2022 to hear his case made again.

Boselli faced stiff competition this year considering players such as Manning, Woodson, and Johnson were all eligible for the first time. With that said, Boselli could have a bit of a better shot in 2022 since fellow offensive lineman Alan Faneca made it into this year's group and will not create an offensive lineman logjam next year.

Boselli has received widespread support from former offensive linemen for his Canton candidacy, including from Hall of Fame linemen Anthony Munoz and Walter Jones.

"Your day will come. When that happens, we will all celebrate. You deserve to be in and in my eyes, you are a Hall of Famer," Jones tweeted to Boselli last season

"You know, first of all, people always hate on me when I promote Tony Boselli. 'Oh he's another Trojan!' I say hey if he went to Appalachian State and I watched the guy play, he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame," Munoz said last year on 1010 XL.

"I went right into broadcasting when he entered the league so I had a chance to watch him several times, and I watched him, of course, being a Trojan. You do watch the guys that played at the school where you played and went to school there," Munoz continued.

"You know, intensity wise, technically, I mean. And people keep pointing to the career, it wasn't long. No, but he was the best when he played."