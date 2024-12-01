Jaguars Legend Weighs In On Top Free Agent
Count one former Jacksonville Jaguars legend in the camp of moving defensive lineman Arik Armstead inside.
Speaking on 1010XL, former Jaguars first-rounder and star defensive tackle John Henderson made the argument for Armstead to play inside alongside DaVon Hamilton. Armstead has played more snaps outside (221) than inside (116) in 2024 after a successful career as a three-technique with the San Francisco 49ers.
"I don't see why he's not playing inside, and it just seemed like I've been not seeing Josh Allen and all them on the field together," Henderson said.
"It just, I watch the rotation and I see it just, you know, having them two big guys in the middle, you already know how I feel about that, stopping the run, and you got them edge rushers doing what they do. I think it'd be more effective. It's just because, I mean, it's his brand ... I mean, 52 [DaVon Hamilton] is holding down. But just to have both of them in that together, kicking butt, I'd like to see more of that."
Jacksonville signed Armstead to a three-year, $51 million deal in March after nine seasons with the 49ers. In 11 games for the Jaguars this year, Armstead has recorded 43 tackles (26 solo), two tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, and 1.0 sacks.
While Armstead has not offered the pass-rush production inside that many expected him to, it is largely a result of the role he has played in the Jaguars' system as the No. 3 edge defender.
“Yeah, we discussed inside, outside, kind of with the guy. When we signed him, it was more of an outside vision and move him inside on third down just depth chart-wise and things and kind of where he wanted to play and things like that," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said on October 31.
"A lot of the situational stuff, putting him inside, that's where he's playing in two-minute, things like that. But he definitely can go inside. It's just when do we want to start working him in there and you may see him coming up here, moving inside on nickel situations, things like that. But he's got to continue to play the left end position and that takes a little time of playing from inside and outside and we’ve got to get him a few more snaps out there and get him—he’s comfortable at it, just more snaps at it.”
