JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars' Leonard Fournette Appears on NFL Top 100 Honorable Mention List

John Shipley

While no current Jacksonville Jaguars cracked this year's NFL Top 100 list, which was voted on by players and presented by NFL Network over the last several days, one player was named to the honorable mention list. 

Fourth-year running back Leonard Fournette, the 2017 No. 4 overall pick, was named No. 110 on the honorable mention list, the final spot given to players who just missed out on the top 100.

"He's a great back, man. He's big, he runs behind his pads. He's a dangerous back. He's about 235 (pounds) running the rock so nobody wants to hit him," Colts Pro Bowl linebacker Darius Leonard said regarding Fournette. 

Here is the entire list of the players who make up the honorable mention group and just missed the cut for top 100:

  • 110. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars RB
  • 109. Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys DE
  • 108. Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos S
  • 107. Matthew Judon, Baltimore Ravens LB
  • 106. Kyle Van Noy, Miami Dolphins LB
  • 105. Rodney Hudson, Las Vegas Raiders C
  • 104. Arik Armstead, San Francisco 49ers DE
  • 103. Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans S
  • 102. Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh Steelers C
  • 101. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots WR

Fournette has made the NFL Top 100 once in his career, coming in at No. 58 in 2018 following a rookie season in which he helped lead the Jaguars to a 10-6 record and an AFC Championship appearance. 

If any player held the keys to Jacksonville's offense last season, it was Fournette. The fourth-year pro ended up posting career-highs in rushing yards (1152), yards per carry average (4.3), receptions (76), and receiving yards (522 yards), and he also set a career-high in regular season games appeared in with 15.

Add in the fact that Fournette played a staggering 83% of Jacksonville's offensive snaps and the 341 total touches he had, and it is obvious the Jaguars' strategy on offense last season was to attempt to ride Fournette to victories. Overall, Fournette ranked seventh in the league in rushing yards, sixth in yards from scrimmage and third in touches. 

 “I think Leonard did everything that we wanted him to do – you talk about a workhorse. A guy that carried the load, a guy that had a ton of receptions. He did a lot of great things for us coming out of the backfield, his protection was probably one of the things he did a heck of a job on this year," head coach Doug Marrone said in February at the NFL Scouting Combine. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 Represents Hard Reset for Jaguars' Once Elite Defense

With few faces remaining from the defense that almost took the Jaguars to the Super Bowl in 2017, 2020 is set to be the first year of the complete rebuild of Jacksonville's once-elite defense. Recent first rounders, big-money free agents and divorces from the team all play a role in what could be a defining year for the franchise.

John Shipley

Column: Recent Edge Rusher Contracts Reflect Jaguars' Missed Opportunity Last Offseason

If the Jaguars signed Yannick Ngakoue a year ago, they likely would have gotten a great bargain compared to the deals the league's other top rushers are now getting.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

The 10 Most Important Jaguars For 2020, No. 2: Josh Allen

With our countdown nearly over, we turn to Jacksonville's star defensive end as its second most important player of the season.

John Shipley

Zero Jaguars Make Appearances on NFL Top 100 List for 2020

Josh Allen, DJ Chark, Leonard Fournette and others were left off of the player-voted list this year.

John Shipley

Countdown to Jaguars Football: No. 46 and a Peculiar Game of Rushing Production

In a game vs. the Arizona Cardinals in 2013, the Jaguars and Cardinals combined for the least amount of rushing yards in any game in team history, a strange occurrence for the ages.

John Shipley

Jaguars Claim OL Garrett McGhin Off Waivers

The Jacksonville Jaguars have added a second year offensive lineman to the squad.

KassidyHill

by

John Shipley

Jaguars Veterans Report for Initial COVID-19 Testing

The Jacksonville Jaguars veterans are the final wave of players to report before training camp.

KassidyHill

by

Signman

Jaguars' Rookie Fullback Connor Slomka Passes Physical, Added to Active Roster

The undrafted free agent rookie fullback has been added back to Jacksonville's active roster.

John Shipley

Jaguars Place RT Jawaan Taylor on Reserve/COVID-19 List

One of Jacksonville's top players has joined the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Jaguars announced on Tuesday.

John Shipley

Updated Odds Project the Jaguars to Have Least Wins & Be Lowest-Scoring Team

Updated odds from Bet Online show the expectations for the Jaguars are about as low as could be.

John Shipley