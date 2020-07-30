Jaguars' Leonard Fournette Appears on NFL Top 100 Honorable Mention List

While no current Jacksonville Jaguars cracked this year's NFL Top 100 list, which was voted on by players and presented by NFL Network over the last several days, one player was named to the honorable mention list.

Fourth-year running back Leonard Fournette, the 2017 No. 4 overall pick, was named No. 110 on the honorable mention list, the final spot given to players who just missed out on the top 100.

"He's a great back, man. He's big, he runs behind his pads. He's a dangerous back. He's about 235 (pounds) running the rock so nobody wants to hit him," Colts Pro Bowl linebacker Darius Leonard said regarding Fournette.

Here is the entire list of the players who make up the honorable mention group and just missed the cut for top 100:

110. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars RB

109. Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys DE

108. Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos S

107. Matthew Judon, Baltimore Ravens LB

106. Kyle Van Noy, Miami Dolphins LB

105. Rodney Hudson, Las Vegas Raiders C

104. Arik Armstead, San Francisco 49ers DE

103. Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans S

102. Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh Steelers C

101. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots WR

Fournette has made the NFL Top 100 once in his career, coming in at No. 58 in 2018 following a rookie season in which he helped lead the Jaguars to a 10-6 record and an AFC Championship appearance.

If any player held the keys to Jacksonville's offense last season, it was Fournette. The fourth-year pro ended up posting career-highs in rushing yards (1152), yards per carry average (4.3), receptions (76), and receiving yards (522 yards), and he also set a career-high in regular season games appeared in with 15.

Add in the fact that Fournette played a staggering 83% of Jacksonville's offensive snaps and the 341 total touches he had, and it is obvious the Jaguars' strategy on offense last season was to attempt to ride Fournette to victories. Overall, Fournette ranked seventh in the league in rushing yards, sixth in yards from scrimmage and third in touches.

“I think Leonard did everything that we wanted him to do – you talk about a workhorse. A guy that carried the load, a guy that had a ton of receptions. He did a lot of great things for us coming out of the backfield, his protection was probably one of the things he did a heck of a job on this year," head coach Doug Marrone said in February at the NFL Scouting Combine.