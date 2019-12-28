JaguarMaven
Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette Doubtful Sunday With Illness but Says That He Won’t Play

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without two key plays in their season finale vs. the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field tomorrow, as cornerback A.J. Bouye has been ruled out with a wrist injury and running back Leonard Fournette has said he will not play due to an illness.

Bouye was ruled out by the team Saturday afternoon after being ruled questionable on Friday. Fournette was labeled as doubtful by the team, but he announced on Twitter he would not be playing.

"Unfortunately I want be able to play tomorrow due to the flu I have, my brothers know I wish I can ball with them, hopefully I see some of them same faces on my team next year," he said.

Fournette has played 15 games this season, the most in his three-year career. Before the illness, he was set to play the first 16-game season of his Jaguars tenure. The former fourth overall selection of the 2017 NFL Draft was ruled questionable for the game with a neck injury. 

Jacksonville made a roster move to compensate for the lack of Fournette, promoting running back Jeremy McNichols to the 53-man roster from the team’s practice squad and placing wide receiver Michael Walker on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. 

Starting in place of Fournette will be rookie running back Ryquell Armstead, and rookie Devine Ozigbo will be the primary backup. Neither has had much of a role this season due to Fournette's heavy usage. 

