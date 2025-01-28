Jaguars' Liam Coen Knows the Task at Hand For Trevor Lawrence
Perhaps more than anything, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen knows the importance of the quarterback position.
Coen played the position, has coached the position, and has helped the players at the position under him play some of the best football of their life.
And with Coen's new future with the Jaguars now firmly set in place, Coen knows he is going to need to get the best out of Trevor Lawrence to have a chance at success. Coen has known for a long time just how equipped for success Lawrence is, too.
“I was telling Trevor this the other day that I've watched him play live as a freshman in high school. It was Buford High School against—Carrollwood? Cartersville. Excuse me. Sorry, I was in Georgia, that's all I knew. I was seeing this freshman in high school play the position at a high level, standing tall, making throws, delivering," Coen said on Monday during his introductory press confere.
"I walked out of there, ‘Man, this is different.' I had no idea who he was."
Now, Coen knows exactly who Lawrence is. The former No. 1 pick and national championship-winning quarterback is one of the highest-paid players in the NFL and has seen plenty of highs and lows throughout his four year career.
But whether due to injuries, inconsistency on his own part, or just the Jaguars not finding quite the right mix at head coach, the Jaguars have yet to help Lawrence reach his potential. Now, that is Coen's job.
"Then you fast-forward to now. How do we make Trevor Lawrence and this offense as dynamic and explosive as we can be? We've got to build it around him as well," Coen said.
"We've got to make every part of this about improvement, and he will be a part of that process. He's earned that right. I cannot respect his toughness and mentality and work ethic more than I do already from afar. This will all be about Trevor right now.”
Coen, who has been a long-time assistant for Sean McVay and also had success with Will Levis at Kentucky, just wrapped up his first year as Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator -- a year that saw the offense turn into a top-5 unit. In 2024, the Buccaneers ranked top-five in: total offense, scoring offense, rushing offense, passing offense, third-down percentage, and red-zone touchdown percentage.
"Liam has done an incredible job," Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield said earlier this month.
"It's the influence he's had throughout all the guys teaching the game of football, and I've mentioned to you guys like all year, that teaching the details of why we're doing certain things, why we have certain plays alerted or canned, whatever you want to call it. And he does a great job of that, and then calling the plays with player strengths, that's what good OCs do. And so he's done an unbelievable job."
