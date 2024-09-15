Jaguars Looking to Prevent Home Woes vs. Browns
It is always easier to come home, but the Jacksonville Jaguars didn't know that in 2023.
The Jaguars went 3-5 at EverBank Field a season ago, with double-digit losses to the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, and San Francisco 49ers -- all playoff teams. All three of their home wins came against teams with losing records in the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, and the Carolina Panthers.
"We just understand you want to win at home, you want to win in front of your fans. I think it's great for your players and your organization, obviously, to do that," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this week.
"I don't necessarily spend a lot of time focusing on that as much as just continuing to do our jobs. No matter where we play, you try to win the game. But ultimately, yeah, at home, it matters. It matters in front of your fans and your city. We just hope that this Sunday will be a great crowd out here at The Bank [EverBank Stadium].
The Jaguars will get a chance to get off on the right foot at home in Sunday's home opener vs. the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. The Jaguars lost to the Browns on the road last season, but Week 2 gives the Jaguars a chance to both get revenge for last year's loss and turn the corner at EverBank Stadium.
“Super important. You’ve got to win at home. Not just because you’ve got to win the games to give yourself a shot at the end of the season to get to where you want to go, but also for our fans and our fan base. We want the stadium to be packed. We want to have a home-field advantage and when we're winning, we get that," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said this week.
"Towards the middle and end of the season, and when we're struggling a little bit, we've noticed that we don't necessarily get that. So, we’ve got to put a good product out there and we’ve got to play well at home for our fans. Obviously, that's huge for us and we want to win here, and we want this to be a really difficult place to play. Obviously, it is, it has been in the past at times, but we want it every week to be a tough environment to come into and to beat us, it's going to be really hard.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.