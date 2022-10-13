Jaguars Mailbag: How Can Trevor Lawrence Recover vs. the Colts?

Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard.

Q: Can Trevor get back on track against the Colts? I am worried. I know he played well against them earlier but they probably picked some things up, and I feel like fans need a big game from him

A: I think he can, though that is not the same as saying I think he will. For better or worse, Lawrence is in the inconsistent stage of his development where he shows brilliant flashes and even stretches, but also has maddening lows that are the result of hero ball and his own confidence in his ability. The confidence is warranted, but the 23-year-old passer is still sometimes aggressive to a fault, especially in critical situations such as on third down and in the red-zone. On the other hand, he has also shown an ability to hit every throw in the playbook and give the offense as much versatility as it could possibly want. So, will the Jaguars get the Lawrence from Week 2 or Week 5 this week? That is the question.

Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 EPA/Play 0.04 0.57 0.39 -0.39 -0.11 CPOE 2.9 14.3 2.5 -20.7 -10.5 Y/A 6.55 7.83 6.72 7.57 6.09 AY/A 5.95 9.17 8.26 7.35 4.17 QB Rating 75.0 121.5 115.5 84.3 54.0 ADOT 9.7 6.6 4.9 8.0 9.6 1D % 29.5% 46.7% 41.0% 33.3% 31.9% Bad Throw % 23.1% 0.0% 13.2% 21.7% 20.0%

I think the Colts have a defensive structure that makes them prone to being picked apart by an offensive scheme. Doug Pederson has always had productive games against this Cover 3 Seahawks-style defense that Gus Bradley runs; we just saw it in Week 2. While the Colts are a different team than a month ago, they aren't going to simply change what their identity is.

So I do think the chance, and maybe even likelihood is for Lawrence to earn back the trust of the fans this week with a big game. It makes sense why they are frustrated when you consider his six turnovers the last two weeks (which doesn't count the Hail Mary pick on Sunday vs. Houston) are the direct reasons why they have now lost two games in a row. They want to see Lawrence be consistently good, and any games that suggest he may not become that passer are naturally frustrating.

Still, Lawrence has an understanding of what he has done wrong and where he needs to improve, and so does the coaching staff. I think the staff gets him back on track this week and use the Colts' defense as a get-right game, but it will take Lawrence getting out of his own way and not having his handful of terrible plays come at the worst times like the last two weeks.

Q: Do you see the Jags making a trade or using some of their draft capital to add a player this season?

A: I do not, at least not for a significant player. I firmly believe the Jaguars saw the 2022 offseason as their chance to push their chips in when it comes to high-cost investments. They were in on the Amari Cooper trade, signed Kirk, and had interest in a number of other top-tier options, while also spending money and high picks at guard, inside linebacker, pass-rusher, cornerback, left tackle and center.

But the time of engaging in such moves, to me, is done. I think the Jaguars want to keep their picks and build through the draft after their big spending last March and beyond. That doesn't mean they won't be on the lookout for deals such as the one they struck to bring in Cole Van Lanen at the expense of a late-round pick, but I don't foresee any earth-shattering trades.

Q: Should we give everything we can to get DJ Moore? Or do we accept that receiver is a problem this year and hope Baalke can hit on one in the draft

A: Should they? Probably not, even though DJ Moore would obviously make the Jaguars much better. He just signed a massive deal and would cost quite a bit to acquire, so I am not sure it makes the most sense for an already cash-strapped rebuilding team to take on a second huge contract at receiver. Moore would be arguably their best offensive player, but it just seems like the cost would be too high.

The Jaguars' hope for finding a No. 1 receiver in the future will rest solely in the draft, in my opinion. I think they have internally seen their spending at receiver to already be significant between Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Marvin Jones, and that any future additions will be younger and cheaper options. With Marvin Jones' deal up after this year, I think the Jaguars take a receiver early next draft.

Q: How has Travon Walker performed so far this season? I haven’t seen a ton of wow plays since the Commanders game, but I know his impact isn’t always visible to the untrained eye.

A: I think he has done wonders for the run defense. The Jaguars have been one of the best run defenses in the league outside of one game vs. the Eagles and one run in Week 5, and Walker is a huge reason for that. The way he sets the edge and is able to erase both the inside and outside gaps due to his length and physicality means the Jaguars' safeties and nickel backs usually have much easier run fits. He simply does a lot to make the job of his teammates easier.

As a pass-rusher, though, he is still a work in progress. The pressures and win-rate have gone down in recent weeks, in part due to playing an elite line in Week 4 and a quick passing game in Week 5, but it is easy to tell that his pass-rush is currently the most incomplete part of his game.

Q: The Jaguars have a young, seemingly promising, defense and a young, seemingly promising, offense. Shouldn’t we be happy with a 5-7 win season?

A: Happy? Probably not, because the Jaguars have already shown this year that they should be better than that. If the Jaguars win fewer than eight to nine games this year, it will be because of self-inflicted mistakes, which has to be frustrating. Sure, the Jaguars are making progress, but it would be even more impressive if the progress was taken a step further than we have seen so far. I do think fans should be optimistic and overall happy with what they have seen so far because this Jaguars team clearly isn't built to contend for a title in 2022, but their early flashes and the overall ineptitude of the AFC South has created some natural expectations.

Q: It looks like Trevor Lawrence has a problem with sailing his passes - dating back to last season. Is this true?

A: I think it happens to him from time to time when he is throwing to the middle of the field, especially on sit routes. To me it is usually because he is either getting sloppy with his mechanics or he isn't on the same page as the receiver in terms of route depth. I think it happens to him more than you would like, but not to an extent that outweighs his on-target throws,

Q: Do you get the feeling Etienne’s role will increase? Or is the sense you get that the number of touches he’s getting will continue going forward. Feel like he adds a level of dynamism to the offense we need more of.

A: I think it is going to increase because he has earned it. The Jaguars know they need more explosive plays on offense and Etienne is maybe the best answer to finding the answers because he has forced missed tackles at a high clip in recent weeks. He is rattling off explosive runs and helping get the offense out of its slow spots, which is why I think he is going to be someone they turn to more. He has often acted as a caffeine shot for the offense, while James Robinson is more of the hammer the offense should turn to when things are flowing well and the run can be established.