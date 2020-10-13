SI.com
Jaguars Mailbag: Talking Quarterbacks, Atlanta Falcons and More

John Shipley

With the Jaguars now sitting at 1-4, and with the rest of the NFL continuing to change rapidly, we took questions from our readers and followers on social media. This week, we talk about the quarterback position, the NFL draft and the Atlanta Falcons.

Q: Atlanta and Houston fired their folks (head coaches and general managers). Are we next?

I don't think so. Pulling the rug on a coaching staff so early in the season simply has never really been Shad Khan's go-to strategy. Plus, when he spoke a week ago about his reaction to the season he made a point of how he wanted to see things play out even despite the rough start. So while the Jaguars may eventually make changes, I don't think they will be the next team to do so. The Atlanta Falcons, meanwhile, knew they were going to be ready to pull the plug if they didn't see instant results, something the Falcons have done in the past. 

Q: What can the Jaguars learn from the Falcons?

I am not sure there is too much to learn that the Jaguars don't already know. The NFL is all about winning. It is the bottom line every single day for every single team. The Falcons haven't done much of that since they went to the Super Bowl, so they cleaned house. They still won more than the Jaguars have in the same span, and even beat the Jaguars last year. Ultimately I suppose the Jaguars can learn from the Falcons that even if great things have been done in the past, there is still always a chance you will need to hit the reset button eventually.

Q: Do the Jags sign Dak Prescott in the off-season if the Cowboys don’t resign him?

Listen: if there is any scenario where a quarterback-needy team can get Dak Prescott, they need to it. This includes the Jaguars. Prescott is one of the 10 to 12 best quarterbacks in the NFL and when you factor in his age, he has one of the best long-term outlooks. He would instantly change the trajectory of the Jaguars, plus they will have the cap space for that kind of move.

Q: What the status of Josh Lambo?

Doug Marrone said Monday that he won't kick in Week 6 but they hope to have him in Week 7. That is far from a lock to happen, so time will tell.

Q: What do you see as our major holes from a position standpoint? 

It remains to be seen if they have enough starting-caliber cornerbacks to field a competent NFL defense. Josh Jones has been merely a stop-gap type of player at strong safety. Tyler Eifert hasn't looked dynamic at tight end and Josh Oliver has played in a handful of games in two seasons. There also still needs to be a playmaker step up in the middle of the defensive line. Finally, the Jaguars could simply get better play out of the quarterback position, especially in key situations. 

Q: If we lose out, do you think it would be better to get Trevor Lawrence? Or build around Minshew and let him progress?

If the Jaguars are 1-15 and can pick Trevor Lawrence, they should do that and then let the dominos fall where they may. Minshew is a good NFL quarterback but the NFL is a business and Lawrence looks like an elite prospect. 

Q: If we don’t take a QB in the draft next year, what position do we target first?

It depends on a few things. If the Jaguars don't extend Cam Robinson then they will need a left tackle. They also have several young corners, such as Sidney Jones, who have the next 11 games to prove they can start next season, but the Jaguars may still need a nickel cornerback -- though corner will still likely be a big need by draft night. I think tight end makes sense because they don't have much of a future at the position, while defensive tackle, safety and even defensive end are logical. So to sum it up, I think left tackle or cornerback/front-seven.

Q: Why should we not worry about the QB position if Lawrence isn't available?

There isn't any good argument to not worry about the quarterback position. It is the most important position in sports and your chances to win anything significant are greatly diminished if you don't have a franchise quarterback. Minshew still has 11 games to improve and take a jump to prove he is that type of quarterback, but until then it is still a question. So to answer your question, the quarterback position is a worry until it isn't. As of now, the team hasn't figured out a solution to earn that distinction.

Q: Minshew has been able to play around his arm so far. Is his arm now a concern?

I don't think his arm is any more of a concern today than it has been at any point before. I think when the Jaguars are dropping back 50 times in a game like he did on Sunday that you will likely see Minshew have to compensate for his less-than elite arm strength, but he is far from the first quarterback who has ever had to do that. You can win without a cannon, you just have to be exemplary in other areas. This has always been the outlook for Minshew, and it is still where he needs to take a leap.

Q: Why does Taven Bryan seem to get a pass?   

A: I am not sure I would say he gets a pass. He has been heavily scrutinized by the media and fans over the last three years, something the coaching staff has even acknowledged. In terms of getting a pass from the team, he is still ultimately their best option at three-technique. They banked on him to take a jump but so far he hasn't. That is more so the issue instead of him getting "a pass"

Q: What 1 former non-QB Jaguars great would you bring in to change our season outlook if you could?

Tony Brackens or Rashean Mathis has to be the answers, right? Tony Boselli, Fred Taylor, Jimmy Smith and Maurice Jones-Drew are all better players, but you can't argue the Jaguars need a receiver, running back or left tackle more than they need a pass-rusher or a starting-caliber cornerback. John Henderson and Marcus Stroud should be considered too but Brackens and Mathis played more impactful positions. 

