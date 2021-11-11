Jaguars Mailbag: What Did the Win vs. Buffalo Reveal?

In this week's mailbag, we take questions on the Jaguars' big upset win over Buffalo in Week 9, as well as the key road game vs. the Colts in Week 10 as the Jaguars attempt to win back-to-back games for the first time since 2019.

Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard.

This week we take questions on the win against Buffalo, Walker Little at left tackle and more.

This week we take questions on the win against Buffalo, Walker Little at left tackle and more.

Q: Did the win against Buffalo teach or reveal anything about the Jaguars? Or was it just a crazy kind of upset weekend

A: I think it definitely taught us a lot about the Jaguars' defensive approach. The Jaguars played Buffalo much differently than they have played other opponents this season, and they did so just a week after the defense looked out of sorts and unorganized in Seattle. No matter the injuries the Bills had along the offensive line, the Jaguars' performance can't be ignored considering their struggles in the first seven games and the Bills' scoring power during that same span.

The Jaguars played more Cover 2 and two-high coverages against Buffalo than I can remember them playing all season, with Urban Meyer saying after the game that defensive coordinator Joe Cullen deserved credit for the adjustment after the Jaguars started the season as a man-coverage defense. The Jaguars had a perfect plan for Josh Allen and the Bills and that is credit to Cullen and his staff for adjusting and being flexible in their philosophy, which to me is the biggest lesson learned.

Q: So obviously it can’t be that good every week, but did the performance from the defense give us a genuine look at what this scheme and unit are capable of?

A: Like you said, you can't expect the defense to do that every week for a few reasons. Firstly, the Jaguars had an elite performance that wasn't just their best game of the season, but their best defensive performance in years. The Jaguars shut down an elite scoring offense that features one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and one of the best receiver rooms. That won't happen every week.

But I do think you got a glimpse of what the Jaguars want the defense to look like in terms of speed to the ball and disruption of the quarterback. The Jaguars brought pressure from all three levels of the defense and turned in a complete performance against the Bills despite rarely being in their base defense, with the defense especially successful on third-downs. That is what the unit was always supposed to look like, but on Sunday they put it all together.

Q: Can we give Urban Meyer credit yet? The Jaguars have already doubled their win total from a year ago and are improving.

A: Well, yes we can, but I would caution against praising the fact that the team has doubled their win total from a year ago point when they won only one game last year. It is a positive the Jaguars have won more games than last year after only eight games, but most teams in the NFL have won two games or more this season.

With that in mind, I do think Meyer deserves credit. He seemingly has been cognizant of his team's struggles in certain areas, such as man coverage, and his fourth-down decision-making has been a bright spot for a first-year NFL coach. Meyer deserves credit for having his team ready to play against Buffalo after a bad loss the week before, too. With that in mind, a one-game sample size isn't enough to formulate a long-term take on. Meyer has had serious growing pains at times and has shown genuine improvement at other times. Give him and the staff all credit for Week 9, though.

Q: Other than WR, what's this team's biggest need heading into 2022?

A: Offensive line or cornerback. Tyson Campbell has had flashes at times and Shaquill Griffin will be back in 2022 as a starter but the Jaguars don't have much depth at cornerback, a position where a team genuinely needs three starting-level players. But while the pass defense is the current biggest area of concern with the team, the state of the offensive line past 2021 has to be a top priority. The Jaguars have three of their five offensive linemen entering free agency after this season in left tackle Cam Robinson, left guard Andrew Norwell, and right guard A.J. Cann. Walker Little impressed in his first NFL start and could play in place of Robinson, but the Jaguars will still need to figure out a way to stabilize their interior for Trevor Lawrence's second season.

Q: Can you please describe in your own words what a quick jump cut to the left looks like?

A: Head north.

Q: Can Jamal Agnew continue to play a role even as the team adds receivers in the future?

A: Absolutely, and I don't even factor in the fact that Jamal Agnew is one of the league's most dynamic returners as a part of that. Agnew has genuine mismatch potential in space due to his athleticism and ability to quickly change direction, and I think he is a guy you can get involved in the offense in both via traditional receiver ways and in more creative ways where he gets manufactured touches. If Agnew was the team's No. 4 receiver or even No. 5, he would likely get a better volume of targets for his role. He is a talented player who can really help the offense, he is just getting fed like a leading receiver as things stand today and that won't be the case as the Jaguars add to the offense in the future.

Q: What do you think would help the Jaguars the most in the draft? Elam, Neal, or Leal

A: I think Evan Neal is the clear best player among these three -- he is worthy of being a top-3 pick and has few flaws to his game. With that said, it is hard for me to say tackle should be a top priority for the Jaguars when they have Walker Little waiting in the wings on the left side and a perfectly serviceable starter in Jawaan Taylor on the right side. As a result, I would say Elam. I am lower on Leal as a prospect than many, while Elam is the type of physical and athletic cornerback who can be even better in the pros than he has been in 2021 with the Gators. The Jaguars need cornerback and defensive line help, but Elam is a better player than Leal.

Q: Tyrell Williams

A: This isn't technically a question, but yes.

Q: Can you explain how the waiver wire works? Why do some players clear waivers only to sign as a free agent agent with a team. Shouldn't that team just put in a claim instead of risking losing that player?

A: Sure. Up until the trade deadline, players with fewer than four seasons of accrued time in the NFL are sent to waivers following their release, giving each team a chance to claim them. After the deadline, all players who are released go on waivers, which is why we just saw Odell Beckham Jr. and Josh Reynolds placed on the list. If a team claims a player, they are also claiming their contract, which is a giant reason we didn't see Beckham be claimed by any team despite his talent and despite the interest that teams have in him. In some cases, the contract is so minuscule that it doesn't stop a team from putting in a claim, such as with Reynolds. But in other cases such as Beckham and Leonard Fournette last year, teams just find more value in signing them as free agents.

Q: Does Cam Robinson or Walker Little take more game snaps at LT the rest of the season?

A: This is a tough one. I am leaning toward Cam Robinson just because I believe the Jaguars are going to want to start a veteran left tackle in front of Lawrence and get the best bang for their buck when it comes to Robinson's franchise tag. With that said, it wouldn't surprise me if we saw Little start again at some point this season. He was legitimately solid against the Bills despite not knowing he would play until 10 minutes before the game. Little looked right at home at left tackle and the Jaguars seemingly have a newfound confidence in his ability to start when needed, so I don't think he is going to be just forgotten about.

Q: Is Taven Bryan actually improving?

A: I think the fact the Bills were missing several starting interior offensive linemen was a big reason the Jaguars' interior defensive line dominated, but yes, Bryan has improved. He looked like a genuine game-wrecker on Sunday, and that was far from his first game against backup linemen. His athleticism shined as it usually does but he has shown much better block-shedding techniques this season. Has he improved enough to justify 3.5 seasons of little production? Perhaps not, but he has improved enough to warrant a role on the defense moving forward.

Q: Why didn't the Jaguars claim Odell?? Would you have?

A: I personally would have, simply because the lack of speed and a downfield threat at wide receiver is clearly impacting Trevor Lawrence. WIth that said, I think the Jaguars didn't have interest in Odell Beckham's price tag, and I can't imagine the reports that he wanted to play for a contender helped matters. Beckham would have made the Jaguars a much better team and offense moving forward, but the two sides weren't in the same place in terms of timelines.