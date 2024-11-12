Jaguars Mailbag: What Does the Vikings Loss Mean Moving Forward?
Throughout the season, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
This week, we take questions on Doug Pederson, Mac Jones and more.
Q: That’s the offensive ecosystem Doug and Press are running?
A: Yeah, that was my big takeaway too. At the end of the 2022 season, I would have said the Jaguars had a top-10 offensive system in place. Now, I have become increasingly disenfranchised and pessimistic when it comes to the Jaguars' staff's offensive chops. Yesterday was as bad as it has ever been for this regime in that regard.
Q: Has Doug been asked why they haven't been trying to incorporate more manufactured/gimme touches for BTJ?
A: He has certainly been asked about the lack of targets that have gone Brian Thomas Jr's way. Has he been asked about getting Thomas manufactured touches and easy ways to get him into the game? Not in those exact words, though he would likely defer once again to the attention defenses are paying him.
Q: What do you think about Walker Little performances so far? Enough to keep him as a Starter in the future? What would you expect he's gonna earn this off-season? Thanks John
A: I think the Jaguars' entire offense struggled to pick up the Vikings' blitzes and stunts, which made everyone look worse. With that said, Pro Football Focus has Little credited with six pressures allowed on 102 pass-blocking snaps the last three weeks. I think he has been OK and should improve moving on. I do think he could be retained as a starter, but he would likely get Ezra Cleveland money at worst.
Q: Do you have a pulse on the likelihood Trevor opts for surgery?
A: My gut says it would have made sense for him to do it by now if he was going to do it at all. I tend to think we see him again this year, but I have been wrong before.
Q: Without knowing moves in free agency, do you see corner or tackle being a bigger need?
A: I think tackle, as of right now. I think the Jaguars have some nice developmental talent at cornerback in Montaric Brown and Jarrian Jones, while there is much less clarity at the offensive tackle position moving forward.
Q: BTJ is a stud, and would never say don’t want a player of his caliber. But can’t help but wonder, how different does the overall team look if they went with Q Mitchell who looks like a stud corner instead?
A: I think the defense would certainly be better in the short-term, while the long-term future would give the Jaguars two legit No. 1 cornerbacks. With that said, I think the Jaguars would still have the worst record in the NFL. They do not win the Colts game without Brian Thomas Jr., and even the Patriots game would be up in the air.
Q: Will Mac Jones be a Jaguar next season?
A: I said before the season started that I thought the Jaguars would draft a quarterback late on Day 3 next year to serve as cheap depth behind Trevor Lawrence. I still feel that way.
Q: Why?
A: Because I said so.
Q: 2 minute drill, game on the line, who are you taking: Mac Jones or Jake Luton
A: Mac Jones, for sure. Jones had a rough outing on Sunday, but Jake Luton is a special brand of backup quarterback that I would not wish on most.
