Jaguars Make Massive Move in Latest Mock Draft Projection
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in an all too familiar place entering Week 12.
After the Jaguars' 2-9 start has landed them in the pole position to land the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, it is time to start considering what the Jaguars options will look like if their losing ways continue.
With games coming up against the Tennessee Titans, New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders left on the schedule, the Jaguars' on-field success will determine whether they are picking in the top-10 or at No. 1 overall.
While the Jaguars could have an obvious move at No. 1, there also stands the possibility the Jaguars could use the No. 1 pick as a bargaining chip. But what exactly would that look like?
In ESPN's latest mock draft from Matt Miller, the Jaguars end up parlaying the No. 1 pick into a franchise left tackle and a potential game-changing draft day trade.
Instead of taking Colorado star Travis Hunter at No. 1 overall, the Jaguars traded down to No. 3 overall -- giving way for the New York Giants to take Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders at No. 1 overall. As a result, the Jaguars hit the jackpot on a draft trade.
"I have the Giants going big to fix their quarterback situation, giving Jacksonville their second- and third-round picks in 2025, plus a 2026 second-rounder, to move up from No. 3," Miller said. "It gets New York out in front of Cleveland, which could also be looking at the QB class, and crucially doesn't involve any future first-round picks. The Jaguars, meanwhile, collect valuable draft capital to restock a roster in desperate need of repair."
After picking up three top-100 picks and the No. 3 pick, the Jaguars then selected Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks at No. 3. Sanders and Hunter were off the board, giving the Jaguars their choice of offensive linemen, skill players or defenders.
"Left tackle moved to the top of the Jaguars' wish list for 2025 once they traded Cam Robinson to the Vikings before the deadline," Miller said.
"Robinson's replacement, Walker Little, is set to be a free agent after the season and hasn't played enough to establish himself as a reliable future building block. Banks has been rock solid for the Longhorns except for a rough outing against Georgia on Oct. 19, when he surrendered his only sack of the season. Jacksonville should be excited by Banks' experience and productivity, as he has given up only three sacks and 13 pressures over 36 starts since cracking the lineup as a freshman."
Landing a long-term left tackle along with two second-round picks and a third-round pick would make for quite the bounty for the Jaguars -- making it just clear how appealing the Jaguars' job could look if they opt to hit the reset button.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.