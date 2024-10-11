Jaguars Have Off-Field Edge Over Bears
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a delayed flight to London, but that doesn't mean there won't be an edge for a team that has played four games there during the Trevor Lawrence era.
Lawrence is 3-1 in London, and he recently told reporters that he is comfortable with what is a grueling process for those involved -- the flight, the physical and mental adjustments, the time change, and grind of it all.
That experience could be the difference for the Jaguars, facing a young Chicago Bears team.
"I'm definitely comfortable. There are obviously some uncomfortable things about it, just the nature of the time zones and the travel," Lawrence said. "I think it's mostly just understanding that you're going to feel that when you first get there and kind of getting your body on track and being able to get on a nice sleep schedule early, because that time change can get you if you're not careful. So just trying to push through that first day, get to bedtime without sleeping too much so you can get a full night's rest and kind of get back on track.
"I think that's one of the biggest things, but just having the experience of going over there, you kind of know how to handle it, you know what to expect, you know how you're going to feel. You're going to feel a little sluggish, a little groggy once you get over there, but you'll settle in quick. I think a big part of it too is getting a lot of your prep done while you're here. Obviously, there are going to be a few things to do over there to make sure we're ready to roll, but trying to do as much as you can here so that you can really just focus on your body and your sleep and getting ready to play on Sunday.”
The Jaguars will be there a while, too. They play the New England Patriots in London as well, marking two consecutive weeks overseas. It should definitely give them an advantage over the Patriots, who will also sport a rookie quarterback -- first-round pick Drake Maye.
These are must win games for the Jaguars. They cannot afford to fall any further than their unenviable 1-4 hole, and dropping two very winnable games with an advantage overseas and against rookies could be the final straw for owner Shad Khan.
Head coach Doug Pederson will again be coaching for his job.
