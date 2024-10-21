Jaguars May Have the Blueprint to More Winning
The Jacksonville Jaguars had arguably their most productive day on the offensive side of the ball this season in a win over the New England Patriots. It was the first time this season that the Jaguars played well in every facet of the game, marking only the team’s second win.
Jacksonville was able to fix many of the issues that were plaguing them, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
The Jaguars have had a respectable rushing attack all season. They ranked near the top of the league in total rushing yards entering Sunday’s matchup against the Patriots. Their 171 rushing yards on Sunday will only keep them near the top.
However, in addition to rushing for the most yards they have in a game this season, there is one other factor from Sunday’s game that could give insight into how the Jaguars’ offense can turn things around.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence noted how much having a productive game on the ground benefitted him and the offense. While running the ball well may not be glamorous, it still helped the Jaguars.
The Jaguars thriving on the ground helped them dominate the time-of-possession battle, which protected their defense. Repeating this aspect of their win over the Patriots could lead to an extra win or two for the Jaguars this season.
“Yeah, I think when you can run the ball like we did today, those drives are longer because it's, like, four or six, eight at a time,” Lawrence said. “It's not necessarily all the explosives down the field. We had a couple, but it's really keeping our offense, their defense on the field, which is what you want. For him to be able to -- he ran tough.”
“Him and D'Ernest [RB D’Ernest Johnson] broke some that were great runs, but just some of the two, three, four, five-yard runs that those make a difference,” Lawrence said. “Running hard, running through some arm tackles, keeping his head down. I thought he did a really nice job.”
“Obviously, when he got his opportunities to score, he did that. Just proud of that guy. He's just worked hard, and it's cool to see him get the benefit from it. He's having a great year, and we need him to keep playing like that.”
The Jaguars still have plenty of time to turn their season around. However, they will have to replicate many things they did well against the Patriots moving forward.
