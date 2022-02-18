Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell Prepared To Put His Own Stamp on the Job

The first-time defensive coordinator has been waiting for a chance like this one for some time.

If there is one thing Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack and new defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell have in common, it is excitement.

Excitement over the defense that can now be constructed in Jacksonville. Excited for a budding relationship. And excitement from each for the chance to make their mark.

"I'm excited. I spoke with him yesterday, and the thing, it was on the phone, so just I could see it through the phone. That sounds kind of funny. I could see it through the phone that he's eager and ready to go," Caldwell said with a smile on Friday as he was introduced as Jacksonville's defensive coordinator under new head coach Doug Pederson.

"He was like, Coach, can I come over -- I'm doing a little bit today, take your time, if you want to swing by tomorrow, I'm fine, but he was ready to go. You could see the passion in the voice, and one thing he said, I want to win, and that's what we're about here. I know Doug said it; I'm about it. We're trying to get guys in the best position so we can go out there and win games."

Winning games is exactly what Pederson, Caldwell and the rest of the Jaguars coaches are looking to do after taking over for a Jaguars team that went 3-14 in 2021 and 1-15 in 2021. There have been few wins, few defining moments and few celebrations.

But the ushering in of the Pederson era is meant to reflect a change to that. And for Caldwell, there has already been a defining moment. For him, coming to Jacksonville meant a chance to truly make a name for himself after 14 years as a defensive assistant and another 11 years as an NFL linebacker.

"The thing about it is I'm excited. I'm excited about it. Now I get a chance to put my stamp on it," Caldwell said. "I've said it in many a defensive staff rooms, and all the time every idea doesn't line up. Now I get input and now I have a chance to develop the ideas the way I see it. I'm excited about the opportunity and ready to roll."

The number of defensive meeting rooms and staffs Caldwell has been a part of is impressive. He got his start in 2008 as a defensive assistant under former legendary Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Johnson, one of the greatest defensive play-callers in league history.

But that wasn't the last coach Caldwell would learn from. He has also spent extensive time with Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, coaching with Bowles in every season since 2012 and following him to three different stops in Arizona, New York and Tampa Bay.

"My history and my influences have been Todd Bowles, Jim Johnson, John Harbaugh, just to name a few, and that's just my nature," Caldwell said. "I believe as a coach when you're on the defense you have to affect the quarterback, you have to affect the offense, and that enables you to go out there and be successful."

"Just the philosophy. If you're attacking on defense, you're going to make the offense adjust to what you're doing, and if you affect them the right way, show a look this way and come from somewhere else, affect them the right way, now it disrupts their timing, and advantage defense."

This will be Caldwell's first-ever season as a defensive coordinator and play-caller and the first year since 2013 that he will not be one of Bowles' top defensive assistants. It is now Caldwell's show and Caldwell's defense. The impressive coaching trees he has learned from have done their job, and now it is his time to branch out and show what he can do.

"That's the thing sitting in that -- I think we were together 10 years, sitting in the meeting rooms together 10 years and understand when you're watching film what you're looking for, breaking it down, understanding, developing a game plan to attack the offense," Caldwell said.

"You sit in there for 10 years, something is bound to rub off.