Jaguars Momentarily Name Stadium After Star Player
It is time to lock down the TrEverBank.
EverBank Stadium will undergo an image change this week, being re-named TrEverBank Stadium after franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
"In a unique collaboration, EverBank and Trevor have joined forces to bring a fresh twist to the season's Jaguars home opener. The "TrEverBank" campaign isn't just about a new name; it's about showcasing how Trevor's excellence on the field aligns perfectly with EverBank's dedication to delivering top-notch financial services, giving Jaguars fans and EverBank clients the advantage they need to score big on their financial goals," EverBank said in a release.
"TrEverBank" is all about making clients feel like they are an MVP.
To celebrate launch day, EverBank Stadium will highlight its new "TrEverBank Stadium" name with branding in multiple locations—from a temporary rebrand of the stadium itself to signage on EverBank's website, ATMs and financial centers.
A full takeover experience for Jags fans that highlights EverBank's commitment to its clients and communities."
Lawrence teased a cryptic change on social media this week, with many assuming it had something to do with Lawrence's trademark hair.
"EverBank is more than just my bank; everything they do centers around high performance and achieving greatness," Lawrence said in a release. "Just like I push myself to excel on the field, EverBank works just as hard to deliver solutions that help clients reach their financial goals. EverBank makes it feel like it's a bank just for you, and that level of dedication makes all the difference."
"Trevor Lawrence represents everything that EverBank stands for – performance, excellence, and a deep commitment to the community," said Megan Johnson, EverBank's Chief Marketing Officer. "We believe this campaign will resonate strongly with our current and prospective clients and inspire them to achieve their financial goals."
The Jaguars will be hosting the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, which will be the Jaguars' first chance to shine in front of their home fans during the regular season.
After a loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, the Jaguars are hoping a return home to TrEverBank Stadium can give them the boost they need moving forward.
