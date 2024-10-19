Jaguars Must Come Together ASAP or Kiss Their Season Goodbye
The Jacksonville Jaguars are undoubtedly one of the worst teams in the National Football League. They have continually found ways to beat themselves weekly.
The Jaguars’ 1-5 start to the season was filled with multiple losses that came by less than a touchdown, proving just how close the Jaguars have been to having a productive season.
However, that does not change that the Jaguars were the last team in the league to win a game this season, nor does it change how badly the team has performed over the season’s first six games. The Jaguars were arguably one of the bigger disappointments around the league.
Jaguars coach Doug Pederson credits his team for sticking together despite the team's turmoil. Jacksonville entered the season with high expectations, but the Jaguars will fall short of its goal after starting 1-5. It will be nearly impossible for them to dig out of that hole and make it to the playoffs.
With the losses piling up, the Jaguars have many questions to answer.
Still, Pederson says he has seen how close the players have become over the last few weeks. This has helped build a chemistry he hopes will translate to the field on Sundays. Pederson credited the players with staying mentally engaged with the coaching staff, even after a 1-5 start.
“One, I think, just being here together as a team. We're in the hotel together. We're in the meetings. We see each other in the hallways. Nobody goes home. I mean, this is our home,” Pederson said.
“So, that's definitely a positive, and that's what builds team chemistry and that camaraderie that you want. Then, we're in the meetings together and we're walking over here to practice together. I think that's the biggest thing. I thin, that's the number one thing is just that we're all together, and we're learning more about each other, and it's been good.”
The Jaguars will need to find a way to translate the closer connection off the field into more production on the field and stop their recent losses.
However, as much as it is up to the players, a large portion of the team’s success, or lack thereof, will be decided by Pederson’s ability to lead a new generation of football players to success.
