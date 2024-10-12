Jaguars Must Take Key Bears Unit Out of the Equation
The Chicago Bears' offense poses a threat to the Jacksonville Jaguars' chances of winning on Sunday. It can hit home runs and capitalize on poor defensive play. Thanks to rookie quarterback and preternaturally gifted playmaker Caleb Williams, this isn't the Bears offense of old.
He has a cannon arm. He is an incredible threat as a runner. The pocket presence and confidence are both difference-making traits that have clicked for him recently. Williams is a dangerous ad-libber, too.
Then you factor in an offensive line that has dominated their last two games. Williams is well-protected. In the modern game, the quarterback has to be uncomfortable. That should be the defense's No. 1 priority.
The Jaguars' pass rush was at it's best this season last week against the Indianapolis Colts. Travon Walker notched three sacks and had a crucial forced fumble. Josh Hines-Allen, resident 15-plus sack threat, also had a solid day. He registered a sack, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit.
Hines-Allen has experience, and he recently discussed with reporters the Bears offensive front that has only allowed four sacks the last two weeks compared to the 14 they gave up the first three games. It's more than just blocking. It's play-calling. It's the whole offense.
"Quick game and screens. They gave the ball to their playmakers. They've got a good receiving core, good offensive line as well, solid offensive line," he said. "Quarterback who's young, but who can make every throw so we've got to give credit where credit is due. D'Andre Swift is a good running back. I still remember the days, him back at Georgia so I've got to get my get back. He's a good running back and they do a good job with scheming defenses up. So at the end of the day, it's really not about them it's about us and making sure that we're, where we're supposed to be each and every play. Just to be able to play fast always and I'm really most excited about that. Excited to get back out there. Another opportunity to go out there and dominate."
Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen will need to call one of his best games. As a former defensive line coach, expect him to continue to allow Walker and Hines-Allen attack with creativity. The depth of the interior defensive line will be a vital part as to whether or not this offense is stopped.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE