Jaguars Need Help from Critical Aspect of Offense
The Jacksonville Jaguars started the season with one of the top running back duos in the National Football League before injuries derailed Jacksonville's talented group of running backs.
The Jaguars' offense has struggled to run the ball since running back Travis Etienne returned from injury earlier this season. Instability along the offensive line, as well as other shortcomings, have made life much more difficult for the Jaguars' rushing attack.
Many of the Jaguars' struggles on offense have come from their lack of a consistent rushing attack. This allows defenses to focus on stopping quarterback Mac Jones and the Jaguars' pass-catchers, effectively making Jacksonville a one-dimensional team.
Their 136 rushing yards against the New York Jets were the most the Jaguars had registered in months. This was a large part of why the Jaguars had a chance to beat the Jets late in the game.
However, they reverted to their old ways the very next week against the Las Vegas Raiders, only rushing for 72 yards. Jacksonville's inability to run the ball has negatively impacted its offense for much of the season.
Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor explained what has held the running game back over the past few weeks.
“The run game can be tough at times," Taylor said. "You play certain teams that have personnel issues inside, you play these guys, their two defensive tackles are really, really good players. Sometimes, it’s the scheme, it’s the numbers inside. I think a lot of guys, it just comes down to a lot of matchups.
"There are a number of different things in the run game. A lot of times it’s 11 guys doing it the exact same way. Maybe the quarterback getting us in the right run for certain looks, whether we have a kill or, we get to something better, or get out of an issue right there. I think there’s a number of things that come into play with that.”
This Jaguars' season has undoubtedly been a forgettable one but the Jaguars must find the learning lessons from it. Fixing their run game this offseason has to be near the top of the priority list for Jacksonville this summer.
