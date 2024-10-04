Jaguars Need Help From Trevor Lawrence
As the Jacksonville Jaguars lose games, questions surrounding the team’s issues continue to arise. Some have blamed Jaguars coach Doug Pederson, but many eyes are now focused on quarterback Trevor Lawrence's struggles.
The veteran quarterback has struggled this season in many areas, specifically throwing the ball deep.
Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said the team has not lost any confidence in Lawrence because of his struggles. Taylor noted that Lawrence’s struggles this season have not impacted the way he calls games or his confidence in the quarterback.
“I mean, we don't lose confidence in Trevor for missing a throw,” Taylor said. “It's going to happen here and there, and obviously, some of the ones that we missed the other day were potential big plays. But that doesn't deter us from anything.
“He's never shown anything to lack the confidence to let anything like that affect him to where, if you saw that, I think if he came off and you saw the wide eyes or you saw something or he said something that made you nervous, then it's, alright, we’ve got to get this guy some layups, we’ve got to get him back in the groove. We've never once felt that from Trevor.”
The Jaguars have yet to win a game, and a large part of that is because of Lawrence and the offense's struggles this season. Through four games, the Jaguars average the fifth-fewest passing yards per game.
It is still very early in the season, but Lawrence is averaging the second-fewest yards gained per pass attempt of his career.
Still, Taylor believes that as Lawrence continues to believe in himself, he has the full support of the coaches and players around him. Taylor said expecting Lawrence to be perfect weekly is unreasonable, especially early in the season.
The Jaguars’ offensive coordinator noted there is absolutely no lack of confidence in Lawrence from anyone inside of the organization.
“So as long as we continue to see confidence from himself, this team, this offense, these coaches, we have ultimate confidence in Trevor to deliver every single time we ask him to. Is he going to? No, it's rare that people do every single time,” Taylor said.
“But we're continuing to work for that consistency as an offensive unit. We expect that from him as well. But there's no lack of confidence. We'll continue to give him the ball in critical situations.”
Whether short or deep passes, questions surrounding Lawrence’s development have increased with the team’s winless start. Those inside the organization may not agree with the questions surrounding Lawrence, but they are warranted.
The veteran quarterback currently has, by far, the worst completion percentage of his career. He is on pace to finish with potentially the fewest passing yards and passing success rate percentage of any season in his career.
