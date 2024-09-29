Jaguars Need to Win, Fast
The Jacksonville Jaguars face the Houston Texans this week, as they will try to avoid an 0-4 start to the season. After dropping two close games to start 0-2, the Jaguars lost to the Buffalo Bills in a blowout on Monday Night Football.
As the Jaguars move forward, their offense needs significant help. It has had very little success this season, averaging just over 100 rushing yards per game. Still, running back Travis Etienne Jr. feels there is room for improvement. He noted the team must be patient with its rushing attack.
“I mean, it's the NFL,” Etienne said. “You have to understand how great defensive fronts are. We just have to stick with it. I feel like we have to be okay with taking four yards and a cloud of dust. Not every run is going to be an explosive run.
“This is the NFL. Those guys get paid really well to do their jobs at a high level. We just have to kind of just stick with it and not deter from it and understand that good plays are going to come with the bad plays, the one yarders. But as long as we just kind of be efficient and get four yards more than the tackle for losses, I think it would be really great.”
Like Coach Doug Pederson, Etienne believes it is time for the Jaguars to stop talking and start playing to their full capabilities. The team faces the realistic possibility of starting the season 0-4, they must change their approach, as it is clear it is not working.
“You hit it right on the head,” Etienne said. “I feel like we exhausted all the words that we can possibly use, you know? I feel like at this point, it's action over words and just go out there and let our play talk for us. I feel like we’ve kind of been yapping off by the mouth, but we haven't been putting—actions haven't been showing what we've been saying. So, we have to just go out there, show who we are, and let our play speak for us.”
