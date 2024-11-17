Jaguars' No. 1 Receiving Threat Battling Frustrations
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offense has been hampered by injuries this season. It has led to a rocky season that the Jaguars continue to work their way through.
The Jaguars have lost their last three games in a row. In those three games, Thomas has been target 11 times altogether. Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor explained how Thomas’ passion for the game impacts them.
“He wants to win,” Taylor said. “I think anybody, I tell those guys all the time, if you’ve got something to say after a game, if we didn't win, I'm all ears. I'll take whatever they have to say, and those guys are great.
"He wants to win," Taylor said. "I think anybody, I tell those guys all the time, if you've got something to say after a game, if we didn't win, I'm all ears. I'll take whatever they have to say, and those guys are great.
Taylor noted that as understandable as Thomas’ potential frustrations are, opposing teams also know Thomas is the Jaguars’ main target. With all of the injuries to other players, defenses have begun to focus even more on Thomas.
“There are times where you call things where you really think he's going to get the ball right here and something happens to take the play away,” Taylor said. “Whether it's a pressure, whether it's the ball just didn't get thrown for whatever reason.
“We were calling screens the other day that didn't even get thrown out to him at times. There are opportunities and we’ve got to continue to find those. We’ve got to continue to give him opportunities because like we say every week, he is dynamic for us, and so, he needs opportunities to get the football.”
Taylor says that overall, Thomas has handled the extra attention in a positive manner.
Taylor says that overall, Thomas has handled the extra attention in a positive manner.
