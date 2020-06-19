Jaguars Not Given Any Odds on Potential Jamal Adams Trade

One of the NFL's best safeties and overall defenders is unofficially on the open market after New York Jets safety Jamal Adams reportedly requested a trade out of New York this week.

But should Jacksonville be considered a potential landing spot for the All-Pro and Pro Bowl player who is entering just his fourth season? While Adams would make a ton of sense for the Jaguars, the Jaguars don't make quite as much sense for Adams, which is reflected in some oddsmakers not even considering the Jaguars a possible destination for him.

According to odds released by BetOnline, there are +350 (7/2) odds for Adams to be traded before Week 1, but the Jaguars are not among the several teams given concrete odds. The teams that were given odds are as follows:

Baltimore Ravens 5/2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3/1

Dallas Cowboys 4/1

Philadelphia Eagles 5/1

Seattle Seahawks 5/1

Houston Texans 7/1

Kansas City Chiefs 8/1

San Francisco 49ers 10/1

These teams are, of course, mostly the teams that ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that Adams would welcome a trade to. Each of these teams is either a playoff team from last season or a team who most expect to be a playoff team in 2020, so it isn't hard to see why the lowly Jaguars aren't included. Most projections have the Jaguars being amongst the worst teams in the NFL next season, with public opinion having the Jaguars closer to the future No. 1 overall pick than the playoffs. While this is just a perception and certainly could be proved wrong, it is understandable if a player like Adams would prefer to go to a more surefire winner elsewhere at this moment.

In 46 career games, Adams has recorded 273 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 25 pass deflections, two interceptions, and 23 quarterback hits. While he hasn't converted many passes into interceptions, his ability to generate negative plays and turnovers far exceeds that of any safety currently on the Jaguars' roster.

Last season, the Jaguars' defense finished with a worse EPA than they had in any year since 2013. Considering the fact that this includes a few Jaguars' squads that fielded expansion level rosters (2013 and 2014), this is reflective of how porous the Jaguars were against both the run and the pass in 2019. If the Jaguars somehow were able to strike a deal for Adams, he would automatically be on of the team's best players and potentially its top defender.

But while a trade for Adams would make all of the sense in the world for the Jaguars, don't expect one to actually take place. There simply are more reasons for Adams to attempt to squash a trade to Jacksonville than there are reasons for him to welcome one, which could ruin Jacksonville's chances to nab him before they are hypothetically even able to make an offer.

Adams could always just stay with the Jets in 2020. Despite requesting a trade, nothing says the Jets have to honor the request. In fact, there is more evidence to suggest the Jets are not even open to trading Adams and would instead prefer to keep him on the roster. BetOnline gave -600 (1/6) odds for Adams to not be traded by the Jets before Week 1. While this appears to be a longshot, it may be more probable than for Adams to be traded to the Jaguars.