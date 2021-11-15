Jaguars Notebook: Urban Meyer Reflects on Offensive Struggles Following Loss to Colts

The Jaguars' head coach revealed numerous key updates on Monday, adding that running back James Robinson is still being impacted by his injury while also noting why he thinks the offense has struggled.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are still licking their wounds following Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, a loss that came in the game's final minutes as the Jaguars were driving to take a potential lead, only to be thwarted by a Trevor Lawrence fumble with a minute remaining.

The 2-7 Jaguars will now have to turn that focus inward as they look to avoid a 2-8 record and a home loss to the 49ers next weekend, but before then, there were still some loose ends to tie off. With this in mind, here is a rundown of everything talked about at TIAA Bank Field on Monday as head coach Urban Meyer reflected on the Colts loss and his team's recent struggles.

James Robinson saw his least amount of action in the season other than his Week 8 injury. Robinson played fewer than 60% of the snaps for the first time all season in a game he played all four quarters in, while the Jaguars even gave the start to Carlos Hyde as opposed to Robinson.

As expected, Meyer noted Robinson is still attempting to bounce back from the heel injury that forced him to miss Week 9 and become a game-time decision this weekend. Robinson was still productive for the Jaguars, but Meyer also thinks a healthy Robinson could have done even more, especially in the second-half as the offense improved.

“I just talked to him. He feels it a little bit. He felt it a little bit in the second half. He doesn’t have the same [power/speed]," Meyer said. "A couple times we got him in open field, and he has to bust one of those tackles and he would’ve I believe. But he’s getting better, he’s a tough cat now. He’s fighting through some stuff that some guys probably wouldn’t fight through, but he ran really hard."

Addressing the blocked punt

One of the biggest plays of the game for the Jaguars was a blocked punt after their first series. Logan Cooke's punt was blocked after he was already backed up near his own end zone, leading to the Colts taking a commanding 10-0 lead and setting the Jaguars' offense up to climb a steep hill before their second drive of the day even began.

When watching the play live, it appeared the consensus was that free safety Andrew Wingard was responsible for the missed block that led to the punt. Instead, it appears the issue was on linebacker Chapelle Russell, though Meyer declined to point out who made the mistake while still admitting it wasn't Wingard.

"I don’t like to call out guys for that. But it was on that left side," Meyer said.

"No. No, that wasn’t his guy. He tried to save it, but it wasn’t him," Meyer continued when asked about Wingard's hand in the play.

What Meyer makes of the Jaguars' lowly offense

The Jaguars offense has scored just 29 points over the last three weeks, with two touchdowns in that span -- and one of those touchdowns being a garbage time score against the Seahawks. During that span, the Jaguars are just No. 21 in EPA/Per Play, so it is not as if it is a productive offense that is just struggling to score. From penalties (of which the Jaguars lead all NFL offenses in) to drops to missed throws, there is nothing going right with the Jaguars offense. In fact, their nine three-and-outs in the last two weeks is arguably the worst part about the entire Jaguars' operation as things stand today.

But Meyer doesn't think the offensive issues lay at the feet of any one group. Instead, he looks at is a unit failure and as an offense that has taken a step back together instead of in segmented parts.

“Of course, that thing gets time-tested, and I would be surprised if anyone ever said something different," Meyer said.

"Sure, people have off days, but when you struggle like we struggled in the first half, it’s certainly not a player and it’s certainly not a quarterback. And same thing when someone plays great—the first thing I always usually do is talk about the offensive line or the receiver that made that player look great. So, I know that’s a little bit not what people want to hear, but that’s actuality when you really watch. We had six penalties on offense, six. We had guys make some mental errors, we had a sack that shouldn’t have been a sack, someone had a missed assignment at the receiver position and it turned out to be a sack. So, yes, I think that’s time-tested.”

Downfield passing increases in quantity, not quality

The Jaguars haven't had much of a downfield passing game in recent weeks, at least since DJ Chark was injured and lost for the year in Week 4. Since then, the Jaguars have either had futile attempts at stretching the field and tossing the ball 20 yards or further after being among the NFL's leaders in deep throws during the first month.

The Jaguars attempted to change that against the Colts, with Lawrence attempting nine passes of at least 20 yards in the air. Unfortunately for the Jaguars, only two of these plays resulted in catches. There was a drop from Jamal Agnew, a near-miss by Laviska Shenault, and a miss from Lawrence to Marvin Jones on the right side. The Jaguars tried to push the ball downfield, but it simply didn't result in any production.

“[I’m] trying to get my mind right on that one. The downfield throws, why it wasn’t clicking? We hit one, right, obviously to Marvin [Jones Jr.]. We actually had some opportunities, and we didn’t [connect]," Meyer said. "We either pressured or we had some opportunities to launch it down the field, got behind them a couple times. But [it was] a little bit of miscommunication, a couple back shorted throws versus throwing it down the field. Those were two off the top of my head.”

Balancing a culture build while the losses pile up

The biggest reason the Jaguars hired Meyer in January was to be a program builder. Some coaches are hired for their play-calling, some are hired due to their innovative schemes, but Meyer was hired simply to build up the Jaguars culture. The issue, of course, with teaching a losing team how to become a winner is the fact that wins have to come. The Jaguars have had serious flashes in three of the last four weeks, but still have gone just .500 during that span and are ultimately one of the worst teams in the NFL in terms of win/loss records.

"That’s a great question. I’m learning that as well, that’s hard. That’s hard to do," Meyer said on Monday.

"Football is a player’s game, even in college. It’s a locker room game. In professional football, you do your very best to put them in position to go win. But obviously, that’s where you’re expecting players to watch. They’ve got to go make the plays, they’ve got to have that refuse to lose. I really believe we’re getting there. I really believe. You saw it against the Buffalo Bills, you saw it—I thought— last night. I really believe they were in a ‘refuse to lose’ mentality. And the players do that.”

That is what makes Meyer's effort to rebuild the culture a balancing act of sorts. Meyer has to instill confidence in his team and teach them to do things consistently the way a winning team would, but he also has to balance the fact the Jaguars went just 1-15 a year ago and are still in the process of a rebuild.

"No, not like a win because a win is completely different. I want everything to feel different, taste different, act different when you win. When you lose, you just show the—that’s what video tape is for. I’ll start each meeting, reward the guys that play well and then you have to show [the tape]," Meyer said.

"I think it became that way in college as well and I don’t want to keep relating college to pro, but that’s where I spent a majority of my time. These are grown men. These are people you have conversation with them and explain the plan to win, explain the situation where we lost by six points and where those six points could’ve been made up. It was all over the field, we could’ve made those six points up.”