Jaguars Notebook: Updates on Trevor Lawrence, James Robinson Ahead of Colts

Jacksonville is set to take on the Indianapolis Colts in a key AFC South game on Sunday, and luckily they appear to have two of their most important players returning to the field.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are riding high following a 9-6 upset win over the Buffalo Bills at home. It was not only the biggest win of the young Urban Meyer era, but it was one of the biggest wins in recent memory at TIAA Bank Field.

As such, Monday featured quite a bit of praise for the Jaguars' efforts in Week 9 -- along with some important updates on key members of the Jaguars. To keep you updated, here is a notebook of some of the top stories surrounding the Jaguars following their win.

The two most important players on the Jaguars' offense are quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back James Robinson, making the ankle and heel injuries affecting them all the more important. Robinson missed Week 9's victory over the Bills due to his heel injury, while Lawrence missed six snaps in the second quarter of the game due to an ankle sprain.

Luckily for the Jaguars, it appears they will have each player on hand for their Week 10 bout against the Colts, according to Urban Meyer. Meyer noted that Lawrence would obviously still feel some effects of his injury this week, but that he didn't expect him to miss either Sunday's game or any practice time, nor is his starting quarterback wearing a boot of any ki

"Trevor’s good. I just saw him, and he should be a go this week. With Fergy [Director of Athletic Training Jess Ferguson] saying little to limited, I don’t believe that. Knowing Trevor, he’ll be ready to go on Wednesday," Meyer said on Monday.

“Like I said, I expect him to go. I think we’ll be smart with him, but I think he’ll be full speed sooner than we think.”

As for Robinson, Meyer said on Sunday following the game that he expected his team's leading rusher to return vs. the Colts in Week 10, and Meyer once again reiterated this belief on Monday.

“He should be ready, obviously we are going to be very smart with him," Meyer said on Monday.

"I know he is only a second-year player, but he is a tough grinder. I would have played him if he would have been able to go. You know we do not have a rule about you having to practice a certain [amount] – it depends who it is. I expect him to be limited a little bit early in the week, but I am hearing everything is real positive.”

Walker Little's 10 minutes

Sunday didn't exactly go like Walker Little thought it would. The rookie left tackle hasn't started a game all season and has been active for just a handful of games, but injuries forced Little into the active roster a few weeks ago and another injury pushed him into the starting lineup on Sunday -- just 10 minutes before the game kicked off. With just 10 minutes before the game's start, Little learned he would start at left tackle after starting tackle Cam Robinson detected an issue with his back.

"This is like 10 minutes before the game, he gets tapped on the shoulder and we say you’re starting against the top defense in the NFL. He actually went out and played really well," Meyer said.

600 seconds is all Little had to prepare to start on Lawrence's blind side against a talented Bills' defense that has arguably the deepest defensive front in the entire NFL. Despite having 10 mere minutes to get himself and his thoughts gathered, Little held his own against Buffalo, allowing one sack but otherwise looking like a tackle who belongs in the NFL.

"When we drafted him, he did not play for two years and we just saw a lot of ability. We talked to [Stanford] Coach [David] Shaw over there at Stanford quite a bit and then we get our hands on him and George Warhop loves him. He is very heavy handed; he is a good athlete. We think he can play tackle in the NFL and he proved it yesterday.”

As for Robinson, Meyer doesn't expect the back issue that kept him out of Sunday's game to creep up moving forward -- nor is it the first time Robinson has experienced it, the coach revealed.

“It was all muscular. At first, I thought, ‘Oh gosh, is it a disc or something?’ It’s not. It’s all muscular and I guess he’s had it happen a couple times, but he should be ready to go," Meyer said.

Meyer impressed by tackling effort vs. Buffalo

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Jacksonville's defensive effort on Sunday was their tackling. They hounded Bills' quarterback Josh Allen for four quarters and limited the Bills' rushing game to irrelevancy, but what really stood out for the Jaguars' defense was how improved their tackling was, at least compared to the last several weeks.

"[It was] arguably our best performance of open field tackling. I don’t have the number in front of me, I should, but [there were] very few missed tackles," Meyer said. "The one we did miss a few times [was on] [Bills QB] Josh Allen, their quarterback. He’s a big guy that gets out of trouble. But overall, I thought our tackling was exceptional.”

The Jaguars haven't been consistent all season in terms of tackling, especially in space, but the Jaguars changed that against the Bills, giving Buffalo no chance to create significant yards after the catch and doing a good job of swarming to the ball and cleaning up potentially missed tackles. Damien Wilson specifically stands out for his performance as a tackler, being credited with zero missed tackles despite being in the middle of the defense and being tested by Allen regularly.

Why the Jaguars are experimenting at the nickel position

The Jaguars have adjusted a great deal at the nickel cornerback position over the last two weeks. The Jaguars have thrown multiple players into the role due to the team's injuries and trade at cornerbacks, with Tyson Campbell and Tre Herndon both seeing starts in the role. The Jaguars have changed things in the last two weeks, however, starting former safety Rudy Ford in the slot. Ford played cornerback in college, but he last played slot cornerback five years ago up until his start in Week 8.

The reason for Ford's shift to the slot after being tabbed the team's dime safety over the first half of the season? Part of it is due to Ford's strong play on defense all season long, while Meyer says another part is due to Herndon still not being 100% following a knee injury he sustained in the preseason.

"The thing he’s not done a lot of is man coverage, so that’s something we’re working on, trying to get him up to speed on that, and we have to get Tre Herndon back too," Meyer said. "Tre’s not been right since that knee [injury]. We still have a lot of confidence in him. Rudy [Ford] played exceptional in that game. He had seven tackles, two assists, two PBUs, an interception, two third down stops and a QB pressure at the nickel position. I can’t imagine much better.”

Tyson Campbell back to being Tyson Campbell

Urban Meyer believes the best is yet to come for rookie cornerback Tyson Campbell. Campbell has had his issues at times this season, especially in Week 4 against Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals, but Meyer sees the arrow pointing up for the No. 33 pick moving forward -- especially after Sunday, where Campbell appeared fully healed from a toe injury that forced him to miss two games earlier in the season.

"Tyson was really good and he is healthy now. You look in his eyes and he is back to being Tyson. He was gone for a few weeks," Meyer said.

"First of all, you got – Jamarr Chase got him a little bit, lost a little bit of confidence and then he hurt himself and had that toe injury. He did not look the same as Tyson, but he is doing great right now. Very confident and he played really well.”

The Jaguars will have to hope that the increased confidence can help Campbell stack performances moving forward, especially considering their alternative options at cornerback are slim. The Jaguars have a lot of hope resting on Campbell moving forward in terms of the rebuild of their secondary, so they will need to continue to see Tyson being Tyson, as Meyer said.