Jaguars Officially Announce A.J. Bouye to Broncos Trade

With the new NFL league year beginning at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars have officially announced the trade of cornerback A.J. Bouye to the Denver Broncos, a deal that has netted them a 2020 fourth-round draft pick.

The deal, which was originally agreed to on Mar. 3, gives the Jaguars 10 official draft picks in 2020 and clears almost $11.5 million in cap space. The fourth-round pick will be the No. 137 overall selection. The trade comes three seasons after Bouye signed a five-year, $67.5 million contract with the team in 2017.

“We respect and appreciate everything that A.J. did for the Jaguars during his three seasons with us. A.J.’s support of cancer awareness and his work with local families had a profound impact on our community, and we wish him the best moving forward.” Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell said in a statement.

“While these decisions are difficult, our priority is always to do what we think gives us the best chance to win football games, and we feel that adding a fourth-round selection and alleviating cap space provides us with the opportunity to make strategic roster moves by acquiring players in free agency or via the draft.”

"What a ride. If there’s one thing I’ve learned with this organization, it’s that you’re only as successful as the people you surround yourself with,” Bouye wrote in a farewell message to the Jaguars earlier this month. “I felt that support from the coaching staff to the trainers, equipment managers, front office down to my teammates and I am forever grateful for that.

″To my brothers who I have been through so much with over the past three years . . . I can’t say how much I appreciate working alongside all of you. I’ve become a stronger player than I ever could have imagined because I’ve had had my teammates pushing me to be great. At the end of the day we all know that this is a business, as players we share the same goals as our coaches and organizations, to win. Remember, you are more than just an athlete, you are a role model to those who come after us. I wish the fans of Duval much success as the Khan family is definitely working hard to bring positive things to the city.″

Bouye's career with the Jaguars started off strong. In the teams 10-6 season in 2017, he was a centerpiece to the Jaguars advancing to the AFC Championship thanks to his six interceptions and Pro Bowl performance opposite Jalen Ramsey. Bouye's production slipped over the last two years, however, and he has only recorded two interceptions since.

Overall, Bouye appeared and started in 43 games for Jacksonville, along with three playoff games. He recorded eight interceptions, 34 pass deflections, and 175 tackles as a member of the Jaguars.