JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars Officially Announce A.J. Bouye to Broncos Trade

John Shipley

With the new NFL league year beginning at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars have officially announced the trade of cornerback A.J. Bouye to the Denver Broncos, a deal that has netted them a 2020 fourth-round draft pick. 

The deal, which was originally agreed to on Mar. 3, gives the Jaguars 10 official draft picks in 2020 and clears almost $11.5 million in cap space. The fourth-round pick will be the No. 137 overall selection. The trade comes three seasons after Bouye signed a five-year, $67.5 million contract with the team in 2017.

“We respect and appreciate everything that A.J. did for the Jaguars during his three seasons with us. A.J.’s support of cancer awareness and his work with local families had a profound impact on our community, and we wish him the best moving forward.” Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell said in a statement. 

“While these decisions are difficult, our priority is always to do what we think gives us the best chance to win football games, and we feel that adding a fourth-round selection and alleviating cap space provides us with the opportunity to make strategic roster moves by acquiring players in free agency or via the draft.”

"What a ride. If there’s one thing I’ve learned with this organization, it’s that you’re only as successful as the people you surround yourself with,” Bouye wrote in a farewell message to the Jaguars earlier this month. “I felt that support from the coaching staff to the trainers, equipment managers, front office down to my teammates and I am forever grateful for that.

″To my brothers who I have been through so much with over the past three years . . . I can’t say how much I appreciate working alongside all of you. I’ve become a stronger player than I ever could have imagined because I’ve had had my teammates pushing me to be great. At the end of the day we all know that this is a business, as players we share the same goals as our coaches and organizations, to win. Remember, you are more than just an athlete, you are a role model to those who come after us. I wish the fans of Duval much success as the Khan family is definitely working hard to bring positive things to the city.″

Bouye's career with the Jaguars started off strong. In the teams 10-6 season in 2017, he was a centerpiece to the Jaguars advancing to the AFC Championship thanks to his six interceptions and Pro Bowl performance opposite Jalen Ramsey. Bouye's production slipped over the last two years, however, and he has only recorded two interceptions since.

Overall, Bouye appeared and started in 43 games for Jacksonville, along with three playoff games. He recorded eight interceptions, 34 pass deflections, and 175 tackles as a member of the Jaguars.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars Place Tenders on Wide Receiver Keelan Cole and Linebacker Austin Calitro

The Jaguars are keeping two of their younger role players from 2019 around, placing tenders on Keelan Cole and Austin Calitro.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

5 Observations From Day 2 of the Legal Tampering Period: Jaguars Make Big Moves to Retool Defense

Our takeaways from the second day of the legal tampering period, in which the Jaguars finally made their moves to upgrade the roster.

John Shipley

4 Takeaways From the Nick Foles Trade: What Does It Mean for Gardner Minshew and the Jaguars?

What does the Nick Foles trade mean for the Jaguars moving forward, and how could it impact the present and future of the team?

John Shipley

Jaguars Trade Nick Foles to Chicago for a 2020 4th-Round Pick

Nick Foles is on his way out of Jacksonville, now poised to compete for a starting job with Chicago.

John Shipley

How Could the Addition of Linebacker Joe Schobert Impact the Jaguars’ Draft Plans?

The Jaguars have their newest middle linebacker. Now, how it could affect what their plans are for April?

John Shipley

Report: Colts Explored a Potential Trade for Jaguars’ Quarterback Nick Foles

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Wednesday morning that the Colts were among one team who was interested in a deal with the Jaguars for quarterback Nick Foles.

John Shipley

Report: Jaguars Add Veteran Cornerback Darqueze Dennard to the Secondary

Jacksonville had made a new addition to their secondary with former first-round pick Darqueze Dennard.

John Shipley

Jaguars Land Their Big Fish, Ink Free Agent Linebacker Joe Schobert to a Five-Year Deal

The Jaguars made a major addition to their defense on Tuesday, signing former Cleveland Browns linebacker Joe Schobert to a large contract that will pay him more than $10 million annually.

John Shipley

Should the Jaguars Make a Trade Offer for Vikings’ Safety Anthony Harris?

With Anthony Harris reportedly being available for trade, would it make sense for the Jaguars to inquire on what it cost to get him?

John Shipley

Report: Jaguars Set to Release Tight End Geoff Swaim

The 2019 offseason addition caught only 13 passes in his lone season in Jacksonville.

John Shipley