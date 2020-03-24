JaguarReport
Jaguars Officially Announce Addition of Al Woods: ‘He Has Proven That He Can Stop the Run’

John Shipley

The Jaguars desperately needed to leave free agency with a veteran prescence at nose tackle, and they have done just that by signing 11th-year veteran Al Woods to a one-year contract. 

The addition of Woods was first revealed Monday evening by SportsTrust Advisors, the agency that represents the soon to be 33-year-old nose tackle, and the Jaguars officially announced on Tuesday the two sides had agreed to terms.

The addition of Woods is about one thing and one thing only: improving a Jaguars' defense that struggled against the run all of 2019, largely due to injuries to starting nose tackle Marcell Dareus.

“Al adds another respected veteran presence to our defensive line group and brings vast NFL experience to our roster,” head coach Doug Marrone said. 

“Over his career, he has proven that he can stop the run and take on blocks in the middle of the defensive line, which helps address an important area for us heading into the upcoming season.”

In 14 games (five starts) with the Seahawks last season, Woods (6-foot-4, 330-pounds) recorded 32 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and two fumble recoveries. Woods missed the final two games of the regular season as well as the Seahawks' two playoff games due to a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Woods has also spent time with the Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, and Indianapolis Colts in his career.

In 125 career games (48 career starts) the run-stuffing veteran has recorded 204 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks.

Woods could have a chance to compete for the Jaguars' starting nose tackle position following the departure of Dareus, but Abry Jones starting should not be ruled out, nor should the possibility of the Jaguars adding a defensive tackle early in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Woods is the fourth free agent addition the Jaguars have announced, with each signing coming on the defensive side of the ball. Woods follows the additions of linebacker Joe Schobert, cornerback Darqueze Dennard, and defensive lineman Rodney Gunter.

