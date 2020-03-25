Jaguars Officially Announce Signing of Former Bengals Tight End Tyler Eifert

It is now official: former Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowl tight end Tyler Eifert is the newest member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars announced Wednesday that Eifert had agreed to a two-year deal with the team, giving them a veteran option at tight end who has a history of success as a pass-catcher.

“Tyler is a proven contributor in this league, and we’re excited to add him to our team,” Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said in a statement.

Eifert has played in 59 games with 37 starts during his seven seasons in Cincinnati, where he was originally drafted in the first round (No. 21 overall) in 2013. His career stats include 185 receptions for 2,152 yards and 24 TDs.

In 2019, Eifert played 16-games for the first time in his career, doing his part to shed the injury-prone label that has followed him throughout his career. Last season, he caught 43 receptions for 436 yards and three touchdowns.

“He has shown the ability to be a playmaker in the passing game, especially in the red zone, while also adding immense value as a blocker in the run game. I expect him to make us more efficient and productive on the offensive side of the ball, and after speaking with Tyler, I know he’s eager for this opportunity," Marrone said.

"Eifert posted career-high numbers in 2015 while also receiving the team’s Ed Block Courage Award nomination," the Jaguars said in a release. "That season, he tallied 52 receptions for 615 yards and 13 TDs in 13 games played en route to his first career Pro Bowl selection. His 13 TDs were second-most in the NFL in 2015. "

Eifert will join Josh Oliver, James O'Shaughnessy, and Charles Jones as the current active tight ends on the Jaguars' roster.

By signing with Jacksonville, Eifert has reunited with his first-ever NFL offensive coordinator in Jay Gruden, who was hired to be the Jaguars' offensive coordinator earlier this offseason. Gruden was the Bengals' offensive coordinator in Eifert's rookie season in 2013 and Gruden's one year with Eifert, the tight end recorded 39 receptions for 445 yards and two touchdowns.

Eifert is the first offensive free agent the Jaguars have signed this offseason, with the team's other six free agency signings all coming on defense.