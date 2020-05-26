JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars Officially Begin Phase 1 of Reopening of Team Facilities

John Shipley

Some members of the Jacksonville Jaguars staff, sans any players or coaches, have begun to head back to work at TIAA Bank Field as the team began phase one of the reopening of team facilities on Tuesday.

There have been restrictions on all NFL facilities since early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, teams are beginning to slowly trickle back to their home facilities, with teams such as the Jaguars taking a holistic approach to the process. 

“The reopening of the Jaguars office under established NFL guidelines represents a positive next step toward the return of Jaguars football,” said Jaguars President Mark Lamping in a statement last week.

“The Jaguars have remained open for business throughout the last several weeks, and I’m exceptionally proud of how our employees transitioned to virtual collaboration. They maintained the same high standard of customer service our fans have come to expect and have found creative ways to keep fans informed, engaged, active and entertained. Just as we will do for our fans, players and coaches, the Jaguars will continue to take all necessary precautions to ensure the well-being of our staff.” 

Head athletic trainer Scott Trulock will serve as the team's newly-appointed infection control officer during the reopening of facilities, while the Jaguars have organized an Infectious Response Team with team leadership, medical personnel, and security, operations, and legal department members.

A maximum of 75 employees, but no more than 50% of the Jaguars' football staff, will be allowed to be on site at TIAA Bank Field. This group includes members from the team's football operations, strength and conditioning, athletic training, equipment, facility management and technology departments.

Coaches, and players who are not undergoing medical rehabilitation at the stadium, are not yet allowed at TIAA Bank Field, while all non-employee visitors are also being kept away from the facilities.

"All employees that return to the facility will do so on a voluntary basis, as long as they are comfortable returning to the stadium," the Jaguars said.

To address the current pandemic, social distancing protocols have been implemented, with markings installed on the floor of the facilities, the Jaguars said. There are also new processes for auditing cleaning practices, and masks must be worn in the stadium by employees unless they are alone in their office.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The State of the Jacksonville Jaguars Linebacker Room

A full season with the majority of the linebacker unit would be an improvement for the Jacksonville Jaguars. But they've stacked their room in anticipation of more than just a slight improvement.

KassidyHill

Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting the Jaguars' Quarterback Room

How do we think the Jaguars' quarterback depth chart will shake up in August?

John Shipley

by

Brookcyclones

Based on Production, What Do the Numbers Say About Yannick Ngakoue's Value?

What kind of contract do analytics suggest Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue should receive on the open market?

Gus Logue

by

John Shipley

Jaguars' Doug Marrone Given Low Odds for 2020 NFL Coach of the Year

Oddsmakers don't appear to be too high on Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone's chances to be the NFL's best coach in 2020.

John Shipley

Jaguars Offseason Mailbag: Dede Westbrook, Gardner Minshew's Outlook and More

Is this a vital year for Dede Westbrook? What can we expect from Gardner Minshew? These questions answered and more.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Jaguars' Rookie Tyler Davis' Star-Studded Journey Finds it Next Stop

Tyler Davis found a dream at six years old and has made sure nothing stood in his way. Now he brings an eclectic background to the Jacksonville Jaguars locker room, setting a tone for which the front office has been looking.

KassidyHill

Jaguars Overriding Plan for 2020? No More Drama.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been defined by drama the past three years and the front office was tired of it all. So they have spent this offseason reshaping the locker room to represent a significant culture change.

KassidyHill

Jaguars' Mascot Jaxson de Ville Makes Cameo at AEW Pay-Per-View

The Jaguars' hilarious and legendary mascot went toe to toe with a former world champion on Saturday night.

John Shipley

Using EPA Data to Review the Jaguars' Success to Date Since 2013

How have the Jaguars stacked up to the rest of the league since 2013?

Gus Logue

Inside AFC South: What Were the Best Offseason Moves?

What were the best moves made throughout the AFC South division this offseason?

John Shipley