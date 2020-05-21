JaguarReport
Jaguars Officially Sign Rookie Linebacker Shaquille Quarterman

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed their first member of the largest draft class in franchise history, with fourth-round linebacker Shaquille Quarterman officially putting pen to paper.

The Jaguars selected Shaquille Quarterman out of Miami with the No. 140 overall in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was the Jaguars third pick in round four and the first Miami player drafted in the 2020 Draft.

A Jacksonville native, Quarterman played—and started—all four years at Miami, becoming the only Hurricane to start all 52 games of his career and never miss a start, according to UM. He was a freshman All-American and named to the All-ACC First Team his junior and senior year. In his final year, Quarterman recorded 107 total tackles (51 solo) and 15.5 tackles for loss along with five PBUs, seven quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. 

Quarterman is slated to play inside linebacker for the Jaguars, backing up veteran free agent signing Joe Schobert. The Jaguars have said since drafting Quarterman that they were drawn to him thanks to his leadership ability, run defense, and overall work ethic.

“I’m definitely bringing my physicality to the team as well. My tackling presence I feel is definitely what puts me on top as far as linebackers go," Quarterman said after he was drafted. "And just my overall will. You know I don’t like to lose on any given play. I will always play for my teammates, always for the cause of the team.”

Quarterman played Pop Warner football in nearby Orange Park and went to Oakleaf High School, not far from TIAA Bank Field. While the Jaguars have said it is merely a coincidence, albeit a positive one, it is clear it means a lot to the young linebacker to be able to play for his hometown team.

"It’s an awesome blessing to play for any team in the NFL. But being able to stay home is just a different feeling. It’s a very different feeling. I’m just so happy that I had the opportunity to do it, because to be honest most people don’t get the chance to do that," Quarterman said. 

"Representing the brand has always been a thing for me, especially Jacksonville with that 904. I’ve been throwing my fours up since I got to college. I’m excited.”

