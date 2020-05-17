Jaguars Offseason Mailbag: Discussing the 3-4 Defense, What Other Changes Mean, and More

As the 2020 offseason progresses, JaguarReport will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from social media and give our takes on the most pressing questions fans have about their team. From quarterbacks, to free agency, to the NFL Draft, we address it all.

This week we discuss which of the team's offseason moves has stuck out the most thus far, what the move of Will Richardson to left tackle means, and more.

From @Demetrius82: Jaguars HC Doug Marrone says OL Will Richardson will move positions yet again, this time to left tackle, are you at all worried that this may be too many switches for such a young player?

In a sense, I could see why one could see it this way. Richardson played right tackle at NC State, right guard for all off 2019's training camp, left tackle for a few weeks, and then right guard again for the rest of the season. Now that he is once again moving to left tackle, there is no real continuity for him at any point of his career. Any short-term development from the last two years is mostly tied to the fact that he has at least seen on-field action, but he has just two games of experience at left tackle to build upon so it isn't like he can be considered an experienced played in 2020.

With that said, Richardson's ability to move over the line is almost necessary in today's NFL. Every team needs a lineman who can be used along different spots, and since Richardson has yet to become a starter this is a great way for him to both bring value to the team and ensure his spot on the roster. There is an argument to be made for both sides, essentially.

From @TherealTunit96 : How much of an impact can Shaquille Quarterman have with the Jaguars if he plays well enough in preseason/camp? You have to figure Schobert and Jack are the 1 & 2 guys?

Joe Schobert and Myles Jack are absolutely the two starting inside and outside linebackers in Week 1, and every other week, as long as they are able to play. Shaquille Quarterman will back up Schobert at middle linebacker and learn the responsibilities the Mike has in the Jaguars' defense, and he wouldn't really see the field even if Jack was out -- Quincy Williams would take Jack's place instead.

However, Quarterman can still make an impact on the Jaguars in 2020 even if he isn't seeing an abundance of snaps on defense. Special teams coverage was an issue at times in 2019 and Quarterman should factor into those plans, while he will also be a valuable piece of a locker room the Jaguars are attempting to revamp.

From @SmallBunyanGA : How much 3-4 will the Jags run and who would start in the scheme?

I expect for the Jaguars to switch to a 3-4 base defense this fall, but it needs to be noted that base defense isn't exactly a widely-used formation in today's NFL. Due to the number of receivers on the field, teams use nickel formations more times than not, and that would be the same case here, with Jacksonville playing more 2-4-5 than 3-4.

For context, nickel cornerback D.J. Hayden played 62% of the Jaguars' defensive snaps last season, and that even factors in the snaps he missed due to injuries. He only played in the nickel defense, so that shows you just how much of it the Jaguars used.

In the Jaguars' base defense in 2020, though, I expect to see Rodney Gunter, Al Woods, and Taven Bryan at defensive line, with Myles Jack, Joe Schobert, Josh Allen, and Yannick Ngakoue/K'Lavon Chaisson at linebacker.

From @GuillaumeKLN: How do you think the RB snaps will be shared?

I don't expect for Leonard Fournette to play 83% of the offensive snaps like he did last year, but I still think he will be the centerpiece of the running game. Maybe 75% to him, 10% to Chris Thompson, and 15% to Ryquell Armstead and Devine Ozigbo.

From @Regtwin27 : Finally with all of our dead money at QB gone, how does next year's cap look moving forward?

According to OverTheCap, the Jaguars are currently set to have $97,054,089 in cap space in 2021. This is obviously largely because the Jaguars haven't signed any homegrown players to a large deal as of late, but the team could be set to spend next year.

From @Jueceman15: Are the Jags going to attempt to switch to a 3-4 look with a defensive coordinator who strongly sides the 4-3?

It certainly appears that way. The edge players and interior defensive line are who are most impacted by a switch in scheme, so it isn't like it is all 11 players on the defense, but it is still going to be a big ask.

From @raejohncaval : I’ve been holding out hope for Justin Blackmon for years. Are the Jags even keeping their tabs on him, especially since the new marijuana rules are in effect or should I just give it up already?

"I have not heard anything and I guess I harbor a little bit of hope, but realistically I think when you're away from the game for two and a half years, what you were once is not what you probably will be," Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell said in 2015.

Blackmon hasn't played in over half a decade. His NFL career is over, sadly.

Frim @TimRyanDriscoll : Minshew outperformed all other rookie QBs last year. What's with the all analyst hate? Did Minshew play at his ceiling... as a 6th round rookie?

Gardner Minshew was drafted in the sixth round so that is obviously going to impact how a lot of people feel. If he was a first or second rounder, most analysts likely believe he deserves a shot at starting in 2020.

It also needs to be factored in who Minshew plays for. Due to the Jaguars' status in the NFL, he didn't get many prime-time opportunities in 2019, and the general perception around the team is as low as it has been in some time.

From @javalb_: Thoughts on how Laviska will be used his rookie year?

I don't think the Jaguars are going to force Laviska Shenault into the No. 2 wide receiver role from the jump since they have Chris Conley, Dede Westbrook, and Keelan Cole all already in the building. Look for Shenault to get some rotational reps outside while the Jaguars use him elsewhere in the offense to get the best value possible from his play. I like the idea of him at H-back and in the backfield since he has the size and strength to win against contact.