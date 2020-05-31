Jaguars Offseason Mailbag: How Will Defensive Changes be Impacted by the Offseason?

As the 2020 offseason progresses, JaguarReport will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from social media and give our takes on the most pressing questions fans have about their team.

From @GuillaumeKLN: Studying articles about past Jay Gruden offenses, he mentions his offense is much more productive with a DeSean Jackson type to take the top off defenses. Who is that guy for Jax? Dede? any UDFA with that potential?

Just in terms of pure game-breaking speed, Chris Conley and DJ Chark are the best options for vertical threats for the Jaguars' offense in 2020. Conley ran a 4.35 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2015 and he showed his speed on more than one occasion last season. Last year, Conley led the Jaguars in yards per reception with 16.5, proving he can be a big-play threat.

Meanwhile, Chark ran a 4.34 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and he displayed on numerous occasions last season that he can be a vertical weapon thanks to his speed, size, and contested catch ability. He was on of the AFC's premier big-play threats in 2019, though he has a more balanced skill set overall than Jackson has.

As for undrafted free agents, the Jaguars only signed two wide receivers. The only one with the speed to be this type of threat is Notre Dame's Marvelle Ross, though he is most likely signed to compete for a kick returning job as opposed to a receiver job.

From @BIGWILL904 : Is the primary defensive formation going to be a 3-4 or 4-3? Will the influx of new talent at linebacker mean Quincy Williams is primarily a backup?

It remains to be seen just what the Jaguars' defensive scheme is going to look like in 2020. Head coach Doug Marrone has largely suggested in recent months that Jacksonville's base defense is going to look revamped this fall. Additions of players like Cassius Marsh, Aaron Lynch, Rodney Gunter, and K'Lavon Chaisson suggest a switch to more of a 3-4 look, especially with Marsh saying this month that he and Chaisson had been with strongside linebackers during virtual position meetings.

With that said, the Jaguars have played more nickel defense than base defense during the entirety of defensive coordinator Todd Wash's tenure. More often than not, they play with three cornerbacks, two safeties, two linebackers, and four down linemen as opposed to having three or four linebackers. So while the Jaguars base defense may look different, it won't be used as much as the nickel defense.

With Joe Schobert and Shaquille Quarterman both being added to the defense as middle linebackers, last year's middle linebacker Myles Jack has been moved to weakside linebacker. Quincy Williams started eight games at that spot last year, but Marrone has already confirmed that he will now be backing up Jack at the position. Look for Williams to play special teams and perhaps some passing downs in 2020.

From @unclejohn1000: Any updates on Josh Oliver’s health? Target date for O’Shaugnessy’s return?

From the sounds of it, there hasn't been any public indication yet that Josh Oliver won't be ready to go as soon as the Jaguars are allowed back on the field. His season ended in Week 11 due to small back fractures, but the Jaguars' coaches have talked about him as if he would be available this fall.

As for James O'Shaughnessy, he said on local Jacksonville radio this week that his goal is to be back for Week 1 if the season begins on time.

“I’m doing well even with all this craziness of the coronavirus going on, it didn’t interrupt my rehab schedule very much if at all,” O’Shaughnessy said via 1010XL sports radio. “I’ve still been working since the end of the season to get back healthy and it looks like I’ll be right on time and if the season starts on time, I’ll be ready to go Week 1.”

From @Regtwin27: Is there any chance we still trade for Jamal Adams or trade away Yannick?

It would make a lot of sense for this trade to take place since it would fill needs for each team, as well as give two players fresh starts away from teams they have had past issues with.

Should it be expected though? Not at all. The Jets are likely asking for a first-round pick for Adams and while the Jaguars have the flexibility to make this kind of deal, it doesn't exactly fit with their philosophy.

From Mikey G: How big of an issue is transitioning to a 3-4 and not having a traditional offseason going to affect them? Also, who do you believe will benefit or shine the most under the new scheme?

It is definitely a tall task. The team is getting all of their board work and mental preparation still in thanks to the virtual classroom the team and its defensive staff have been in, but there are zero substitutes for fieldwork. To be on the field and walking players through the new scheme and showing them how the pieces come together is key, and the Jaguars, unfortunately, won't have that advantage this offseason.

With that said, it needs to be noted who will actually be impacted by the transition. The backend of the defense shouldn't experience many changes, and the duties for the team's non-pass rushing linebackers will largely remain the same. The players who will really be asked to make major changes are the edge players and the defensive line.

With that said, these are the players who should benefit from the change of scheme. This scheme fits players like Josh Allen, K'Lavon Chaisson, DaVon Hamilton, and Dawuane Smoot, so expect for each of those players to be beneficiaries.