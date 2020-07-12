Jaguars Offseason Mailbag: Which Position Groups Could Take the Biggest Steps Forward?

As the 2020 offseason progresses, JaguarReport will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from social media and give our takes on the most pressing questions fans have about their team.

This week, we take questions on the evolution of Jacksonville's offense, the cornerback group, Yannick Ngakoue's franchise tender and more.

From @Regtwin27 : Where do you see the Rams finishing this year? Will we get a high first-round pick from them next year?

I am lower on the Rams than most people largely because I just have never been overly optimistic on Jared Goff's chances of becoming a top-tier starter. He is serviceable and can be hidden by Sean McVay's scheme, but he struggled mightily when asked to be the face of the offense in 2019.

The Rams also lost a number of key players on both sides of the ball and used their highest draft picks on a running back and a wide receiver whose projection to the NFL is based solely on his route running acumen and not on his physical skill set. That isn't the best recipe for success, and the Rams will badly need Goff to take a monumental step in his development to offset the question marks surrounding the roster. My guess is they end up 9-7 or 8-8 and give the Jaguars a pick close to No. 20 once again.

From @sikwitit98: Lame-duck coaches never work out. Why should anyone think this time will be different?

They rarely do, and it could even be argued that Doug Marrone was essentially a lame-duck coach in 2019. Why should anyone think 2020 will play out in a different fashion? The best argument would be that the removal of Tom Coughlin and an improved morale in the locker room will lead to a more cohesive team and more wins on the field, but less off-field drama will not automatically translate to wins on Sundays.

Essentially, the argument to make that this year will be different is that this will be the first time Marrone is truly allowed to be the top shot-caller in the eyes of the rest of the franchise. That may not make a difference, but it is seemingly the logic the Jaguars are operating under.

From @BenCNU804: Prediction -- Which Jaguars DB will have the most interceptions? Name your number and name the runner up and his number (can include a LB if you want).

I am going to go with Tre Herndon with five. Herndon led the Jaguars in interceptions and pass deflections last season and the expectation should be for him to be even better in 2020 after a full offseason and training camp as (likely) starter under his belt. He has the best ball skills on the team and should be the natural pick here.

For second, I will go with CJ Henderson with two. Henderson flashed great ball skills at times at Florida, but ultimately recorded just six interceptions in three seasons, including zero in 2019. With that said, he has all of the physical traits to be around the ball consistently, and the fact he will likely draw No. 1 wide receivers could mean he gets plenty of opportunities.

From @sglaze1: Will Yannick Ngakoue sign his tender this week ?

The only person who knows the answer to this is Yannick Ngakoue, but I will guess no, though that is simply a guess and nothing more. With that said, Ngakoue doesn't have to sign his tender until later in the offseason. The deadline this week (July 15) is for him to sign a multi-year deal with the Jaguars, or any other team, though I also do not expect that to happen.

From @itsbcarroll: Which position group has the biggest gap between their potential ceiling and floor for 2020? What’s your prediction on the performance for that group?

The tight end position. In terms of potential ceiling, the Jaguars haven't had this much depth and talent at the tight end position in a long time. Tyler Eifert is a former Pro Bowler who can still make an impact in the passing game; Josh Oliver is an uber-athletic third-rounder who looks like a prototypical move tight end in terms of traits; James O'Shaughnessy is returning from a major injury but he was one of the team's top receiving threats through five weeks; and rookie tight end Tyler Davis has a lot of physical tools to be excited about following a transition to tight end from quarterback a few years ago.

But the tight ends also all have question marks around them. Eifert played 16 games last season but he has long had the unfortunate reputation of a player who is often injured. Oliver has all of the tools in the world but he suffered through his own injuries as a rookie, and he ultimately caught just three passes for 15 yards. As of now, potential is Oliver's reputation. O'Shaughnessy tore his ACL in Week 5 last season so his return to the field will of course be worth monitoring, and finally, Davis was largely unproductive as a receiver at Georgia Tech last season due to the team's change in offensive philosophies.

Ultimately, my prediction is each of the tight ends flash due to the nature of Jay Gruden's offensive scheme and the fact that they all possess the talent to make an impact. The ultimate variable is one that nobody can know, which is the health of the unit moving forward.

From Mike F: How are they gonna decide which 25% get to keep their season tickets?

Here is the exact wording from the Jaguars from Friday when it comes to who could get tickets in 2020:

"In early August, a new season ticket plan for 2020 will be introduced to existing season ticket members first. Access to tickets will be based on a variety of factors including account tenure. Based on demand, some single-game tickets may become available to the general public at a later date. "

Moving past 2020, the Jaguars had this to say about future status:

"Attendance at Jaguars games in 2020 will have no effect on existing season ticket member status. Regardless of your decision to attend Jaguars games in 2020, your account tenure will remain intact. All 2020 seat locations will be protected and offered for renewal in 2021. "

From @iktriad: You think Yannick will sign his tag? Will he be the only one who's not signing if he refuses to do it?

I don't know if he will or not, but with the current world climate and uncertainty surrounding the NFL's 2020 season, I am going to lean toward no. If there was any season where a player could truly justify sitting out and not signing a tag, it would be this season. The NFL and NFL Players Association are also reportedly considering opt-outs for players for this season according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, which could give Ngakoue a clear path to choose.

From @CassCityJ: Which of the round 4 and down draft picks has the best shot at getting a starting job?

This is a tough one because early on it looks like a lot of these guys will be depth players. Josiah Scott and Ben Bartch are picks for the future, while it will be hard for Shaquille Quarterman to find the field often in 2020 as long as Joe Schobert is healthy. Then you have other likely backups in Tyler Davis, Jake Luton and Collin Johnson, each of whom is beyond a longshot to win a starting job.

The two players who may have the best chances are safety Daniel Thomas and kick returner Chris Claybrooks. Thomas will have his work cut out for him considering Jarrod Wilson played every single snap for Jacksonville's defense last year and the coaching staff is higher on him than fans are, but he has a clearer path to starting than the other picks. As for Claybrooks, it will be surprising if he isn't the opening day kick returner after the issues the Jaguars had at the position in 2019.

From Eric F: What are the plans to be creative on offense? I believe it was 75% run plays when we lined up under center last year. That’s not hard to game plan for.

How creative the Jaguars get on offense could be hard to understand right now due to the uncertainty of how much actual preparation the Jaguars and Jay Gruden are going to be able to get done in terms of adding new wrinkles to the scheme. With that said, Gruden's offenses in the past have been known for their versatility, though maybe not for being overly innovative.

Gruden has a history of matching his scheme to his personnel on offense, however, and the Jaguars' current crop of skill players suggest he could have options when it comes to creativity. While Jacksonville's skill group may not be known as one of the league's best, it has units full of athletic potential and big-play ability. Players like DJ Chark and Laviska Shenault come to mind right away when thinking of players Gruden could utilize in new ways.