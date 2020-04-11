Jaguars Offseason Mailbag: Who Will Be the Pick at No. 9 Overall?

As the 2020 offseason progresses, JaguarReport will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from social media and give our takes on the most pressing questions fans have about their team. From quarterbacks, to free agency, to the NFL Draft, we address it all.

This week we discuss who is the most likely pick at No. 9, how probable any trades are from No. 9 or No. 20, and more.

From @BCBCouch: What are your odds as it stands now of who goes at 9 and 20 position-wise?

At No. 9, it appears the most likely options are defensive tackle (Derrick Brown), offensive tackle, or wide receiver. Cornerback is a greater need than any of these spots, but it is unlikely Jeff Okudah slips that far, and no other cornerback in this class is worth a top-10 pick.

At No. 20, the Jaguars could get really unpredictable. Defensive end, safety, cornerback, offensive tackle, and wide receiver are all options depending on how the board falls and which direction the Jaguars go with their first pick. What they do at No. 9 will determine how the second pick unfolds, but the value is right at No. 20 for a number of players depending on how the Jaguars prioritize their needs.

From @theMCwale: Where did the “Derrick Brown is meh” talk start happening? ·

Likely following the combine, an event which Derrick Brown was never going to star in but once in which his struggles are particularly worrisome. He recorded one of the worst three-cone times in NFL history at 8.22 seconds, which his especially concerning even considering his massive size. Brown was never an elite pass-rusher at Auburn, and his combine makes it even more unlikely he will develop into one because he simply isn't that level of athlete.

Brown is still a good player and is very strong against the run, but there is a lot of merit when it comes to questioning his ceiling.

From @pizza___party : What are two players and/or positions that, if drafted in the first round, will make the team immediately better for 2020?

Tristan Wirfs and C.J. Henderson. Each has the skillset to immediately contribute as rookies, and each are elite athletes at their respected positions. With major needs at left tackle and cornerback, Wirfs and Henderson could step in as starters from day one and provide more stability to the offense and defense.

From @Nu_PeRSoNA: Why are the Jaguars so good at being unpredictable when it comes to drafting? And I use the term “unpredictable” lightly. It seems like it can be anyone’s guess at what they do when April rolls around.

General manager Dave Caldwell does a good job of playing the team's cards close to the vest. While other teams float out a ton of smokescreens and fake news, Caldwell and the Jaguars take the relatively silent approach to the draft and opt not to tip their hand one way or another. This is, of course, exacerbated by the fact that the Jaguars have almost always picked in the top-10 under Caldwell, which is usually where the most surprises are found.

From @StacyMoorhouse: Although the QB room no longer has a vet presence, isn't the new QB coach (and probably also OC) a big upgrade over 2019? I understand (like Doug says) the power of learning from teammates, but surely the upgraded coaching staff makes a vet way less needed.

I would absolutely agree with this. Jay Gruden and Ben McAdoo both have a ton of experience working with quarterbacks at the NFL level, especially compared to the Jaguars' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from the previous year. Gruden specifically has spent a lot of time grooming young quarterbacks, helping Andy Dalton grow into a serviceable starter in his first three NFL seasons. Sure, a veteran teammate would be helpful in a lot of ways, but Gruden has played the position before and has enough time working with signal-callers under his belt that it can mitigate the lack of a veteran passer.

From @ESBN_Jags: How likely is OT at 9?

I'd say its fairly likely, but that is mostly because of how the top of this draft has shaped up in terms of talent. There is no safety worth taking there, and no defensive ends or cornerbacks are worth the pick either unless their names are Chase Young and Jeff Okudah. Meanwhile, there are four offensive tackles who you can say are legit top-10 talents. With the offensive tackle market so top-heavy, and this draft class so weak at the top, an offensive tackle being the pick has a high likelihood.

From @KyleMack13: Who do the Jaguars draft at 9, and why is it CeeDee Lamb?

Right now, I think the pick will be one of three players: Mekhi Becton, Derrick Brown, and CeeDee Lamb. I believe the Jaguars are determined to improve their run defense no matter the value of the pick, but also think they will be enticed by Becton's immensely impressive physical gifts. Meanwhile, Lamb could give the Jaguars an instant starter at wide receiver that could help elevate Gardner Minshew II.

From @juicymoose3424: Which first-round pick is more likely to be moved up or down, 9 or 20?

It appears the most likely scenario in which the Jaguars make a draft day trade is by trading away the No. 9 pick and move back further in the draft. The Jaguars simply don't have a lot of options at No. 9 that would equal good value, even if they envision Brown as the perfect solution to their run defense woes.

From @HenneBooBoo: The Jags have been very fortunate the past several years with an unexpected star falling to them in the first round. Third time's a charm, so give me a player at 9 and 20 that could be candidates for that this year...

Tristan Wirfs at No. 9 and Henry Ruggs III at No. 20. Wirfs deserves to be the first offensive tackle selected, while Ruggs has game-changing speed and terrific ball skills for his size. Getting either of those two players at No. or No. 20 would be a boon for the Jaguars and Caldwell.