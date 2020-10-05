Jaguars Open as 6.5-Point Underdogs to Texans in Week 5

Despite the Houston Texans going through the first quarter of the season without a single victory, they are big favorites over the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars entering Week 5.

With the Jaguars leaving Week 4 with a 1-3 record and the Texans leaving with a 0-4 mark, the Texans are still seen by oddsmakers as the superior team ... and by a sizeable margin. According to BetOnline, the Texans are 6.5-point favorites over the Jaguars in Week 5, making them nearly favorites by an entire touchdown.

The Jaguars and Texans will be battling for last place in the AFC South when Jacksonville travels to NRG Stadium in an attempt to snap a three-game losing streak, and both teams are looking to move past ugly Week 4 losses.

Houston just lost 31-23 to the previously winless Minnesota Vikings, just the latest loss in what has been a disastrous start of the season in Houston. Meanwhile, the Jaguars lost 33-25 to the Cincinnati Bengals, who also entered Week 4 without any wins.

“The mood in the locker room is basically [that] we have to stick together and [ignore] the outside. I know we get home and we look on Instagram, we look at Twitter and a lot of times we are the laughingstock because people love making jokes when they’re not in the fire with us. But at this point, it’s forget them," Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark said after Sunday's loss.

"When I go out there and play, I’m playing for those 53, 56 guys [on the roster]. I don’t care, I’m going to put my body on the line and that’s just what we have to do and I feel like that’s the feeling and if it’s not, that’s what the feeling is going to be. We just have to go out there. I don’t care if we win every game moving on or don’t win every game moving on, we’re not going to quit, for sure, and that’s the mindset we have to have. Somebody’s going to have to feel us.”

The Texans lead the series with the Jaguars 23-13. Head coach Doug Marrone is 2-4 vs. the Texans as Jacksonville's head coach, but the Jaguars are on a four-game losing streak to Houston. The last time the Jaguars beat the Texans was a 45-7 drubbing in Jacksonville in December 2017, a game that clinched Jacksonville's spot in the playoffs that season.