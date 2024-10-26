Jaguars-Packers: 3 Things to Watch
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to right plenty of wrongs in Week 8's game vs. the Green Bay Packers, with the opportunity to get their season back on track and take down an NFC contender.
What will it take for the 2-5 Jaguars to overcome the 5-2 Packers? What key storylines will make or break the contest? We break it down below.
The left tackle position
The Jaguars could have an interesting situation at left tackle on their hands entering Sunday. Starting left tackle Cam Robinson left last week's game after five snaps due to a concussion, which led to former second-round offensive tackle Walker Little stepping into his spot and playing well -- very well, in fact.
Little was one of the league's highest-graded tackles in Week 7 according to Pro Football Focus.
What makes things interesting is the fact Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday that Robinson had taken a step in the concussion protocol and was able to practice in some fashion on Friday, which could indicate he may be available to play on Sunday.
Would the Jaguars turn to their long-time left tackle against a good Packers' pass-rush, or do they let Little have another crack at the job after a good performance?
How the Jaguars deploy their linebackers
The Jaguars' coaching staff hasn't been shy about their willingness to switch things up at linebacker this week.
Both Pederson and defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen have seemingly been publicly on board with Ventrell Miller stepping into the starting linebacker role on a full-time basis when Foye Oluokun returns, which could result in a changed role for former first-round pick Devin Lloyd.
It remains to be seen if Oluokun will play in Week 8 after having his 21-day practice window opened this week. If he does play vs. the Packers after missing the last four games, it will be worth seeing just how much Miller's and Lloyd's roles change in Nielsen's defense.
Miller has been the bigger play-maker, which could force the Jaguars' hand.
Jaguars secondary vs. Packers wideouts
The Packers have one of the best -- if not the best -- receiver rooms the Jaguars will see this season.
While the Packers don't have one specific No. 1 receiver, they have a collection of pass-catchers in Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Dontayvion Wicks who would pose a challenge to any secondary. This includes the Jaguars, who have frequently had trouble defending the pass this season.
The one plus the Jaguars have for them entering this game, though, is that they appear closer to finding a right mix in the secondary than they did a month ago when they were dealing with injuries.
Darnell Savage has moved back to safety while Jarrian Jones has taken over the slot role, and the Jaguars saw positive results in Week 7. Will this repeat against a talented Packers offense?
