Jaguars-Packers: Green Bay's Alexander "Doubtful," Jackson "Questionable" For Week 10

KassidyHill

The Jacksonville Jaguars next opponent will likely be without their top corner on Sunday. The Green Bay Packers listed corner Jaire Alexander as “doubtful” on Friday’s injury report.

Alexander left last week’s game with the San Francisco 49ers with a concussion and has been in concussion protocol ever since. Friday was the first day of practice in which he participated, albeit in a limited capacity.

"He's working his way through it and he's getting better every day, and that's why you saw him a little bit out there (Friday)," said Head Coach Matt LaFleur of Alexander.

Whether or not Alexander plays, the Jacksonville Jaguars offense—and specifically receiver DJ Chark—have been game planning for him all week. If he doesn’t play, there will be an advantageous swing towards Chark in that battle.

“I love it,” Chark said on Wednesday of facing off against Alexander.

“I watch every corner I play. I understand the role that I’m in. I understand that, for the most part, the best corner’s going to follow me. Sometimes depending on scheme, they’ll stay right and left. But he’s very athletic. He has a dog [mentality], you see that. When he makes a play, he celebrates, which is the type of matchups I like. I never shy away from a competition.

Alexander has played in 26 consecutive games dating back to the 2018 finale.

Starting opposite Alexander has been Kevin King. But the fourth year defensive back has been limited in practice all week with a quad injury. He is listed on the injury report as questionable for Sunday's matchup.

Behind Alexander on the depth chart is Chandon Sullivan. The three year defensive back has 10 tackles and one interception thus far this season. Behind King is Josh Jackson who has 19 tackles and two passes defended through nine games. 

