Jaguars-Packers: Week 8 Prediction
The Jacksonville Jaguars know how important Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers is. How could they not?
The Jaguars could continue their positive momentum and take down one of the best teams in the entire NFC, ensuring a two-game winning streak and giving them three wins in their last four games.
Or, the Jaguars could falter and fall to 2-6 with nine games remaining and hardly much room for any more losses the rest of the way.
While Sunday's result won't be known for another day, there is some recent history between the two franchises that says we should expect a close game.
Sunday’s game marks the eighth meeting between Jacksonville and Green Bay. In the seven-game series, six have been decided by less than 10 points. Each of the two most recent matchups have been decided by less than five points.
So, how do we see the Jaguars playing on Sunday? Do we think they improve to 3-5? We break it down with our official prediction below.
Prediction: Packers 30, Jaguars 23
The Jaguars are a team that has typically played well when their backs are against the wall -- at least under Doug Pederson. There are some exceptions such as last year's late-season collapse and this year's 0-4 start.
But the 2022 season and the Jaguars' 8-3 start a year ago showed a team that has resiliency and an underdog mentality built into its DNA.
That same kind of fight and toughness should be expected against the Jaguars on Sunday. They know the kind of team they are playing in the Packers, and they know that they don't have many more losses they can afford on their schedule.
There are a few things the Jaguars do well, too, that could push the Packers to the edge.
The Jaguars have the defensive front to shut down the run and force the Packers into must-pass situations, while also having three pass-rushers in Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker and Arik Armstead who can get after the passer.
Then there is the recent resurgence from Trevor Lawrence, who is playing as good as any quarterback in the NFL over the last three weeks. Even against a top-10 unit like the Packers, Lawrence has a chance to make noise.
With that said, there are two things the Packers do well that make me lean toward a Jaguars loss: scheme players open on offense and force takeaways on defense.
Ryan Nielsen's defense has been subject to plenty of schemed passing calls this year, largely because the man-coverage defense is suspect to motions, pick routes, and screens. And there are few play-callers in the NFL better than Matt LaFleur.
As for the Packers' defense, they have an almost magnetic ability to be around the ball. Trevor Lawrence has cut down on his turnovers for the most part, but the rest of the Jaguars' offense has their down moments.
The Jaguars should play the Packers tough this week, but the Packers might just be too much for them in their current state.
