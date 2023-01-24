Jaguars' Passing Game Coordinator Jim Bob Cooter to Interview For Bucs' OC Role

The Jaguars have already lost one offensive assistant this offseason. Could they lose another to the Buccaneers?

With the Jacksonville Jaguars already reportedly losing one offensive assistant, it appears they could be on pace to see another position open up.

According to multiple reports, Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter is set to interview with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their open offensive coordinator job.

In a turn of irony, Cooter will be interviewing for a position that was held by now-fired Byron Leftwich, who last year was in the running to be named the Jaguars head coach.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported the Jaguars would be losing wide receivers coach Chris Jackson to the Texas Longhorns. Cooter, if hired, would be the second offensive assistant to depart Doug Pederson's staff after the Jaguars fielded a top-10 offense in 2022.

"Jim Bob as a pass game coordinator can assist the coordinator. He can assist -- it's just another way of looking at it without coaching a position, right," Pederson said in February when describing Cooter's role with the Jaguars' offense. "It's another way of breaking down defenses, help Press wherever he needs help. He can assist in the tight end room or the receiver room or wherever it might be, and then also help us with game planning."

"But look, the way I call plays, it's still a very collaborative approach. It's me and Press game day. We're sitting there talking and he's giving me ideas and suggestions, and I'm going to -- Press is probably going to take some stuff from Jim Bob Cooter, Mike McCoy, they're going to get together between series. That's how this whole thing works on game day. At the end of the day it's coming together and making the right call at the right time, and then of course just teaching our players."