Jaguars' Pederson on Importance of Upcoming Divisional Games
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a rough beginning to the 2024 season with an 0-3 start and its most important games are just around the corner. First, a road game against the Houston Texans and then hosting the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.
“Yeah, I think they're important for many reasons," Head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday. "But one, obviously it's the next game, but two, it's division. We start our division here this weekend and really these next two games, and then trying to just get on track and get ourselves these first three games kind of behind us. But they're all big, they're all important and guys understand that, and they're prepared. They're ready to go and we’ve just got to go play.”
The Texans are next on the Jaguars schedule and are looking for a responsive victory after being crushed by the Minnesota Vikings a week ago. In his third season as head coach, Pederson is 2-2 against the Texans and this week's game holds the highest magnitude, looking for the team's first win.
The Jaguars went 4-2 in AFC South division last season, sweeping the Colts and splitting with both the Texans and Titans. A similar scenario could be possible this season with two divisional opponents struggling mightily this season in the Colts and Titans.
Pederson was asked about his approach to addressing his team regarding the importance of divisional games.
“It's never too early." Pederson said. "I think you have to make sure that the players understand the magnitude, right? The importance of every football game and especially those in the AFC and then,
now, in the AFC South. So, it's never too important, never too soon to start talking that. Our situation's different because we're 0-3. We've got to come out and then try to play good football.”
A pair of paramount wins for the Jaguars in the next two games against division teams could change the view on this season and will give them a chance at an AFC South championship . Most are counting them out of a playoff spot, this is an opportunity for the Jaguars to surpise some people.
