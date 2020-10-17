SI.com
Jaguars Place 12 Practice Squad Players on Reserve/COVID-19 List

John Shipley

A dozen members of the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad was placed on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, several hours after the team announced a practice squad player had tested positive for COVID-19.

In addition to the 12 practice squad players placed on the COVID-19 list, veteran defensive lineman Josh Mauro was also placed on the list, resulting in the Jaguars having 13 players placed on the list. 

The Jaguars announced Saturday morning that the team would be closing the facility and working remotely after a practice squad player tested positive for COVID-19. Jacksonville is currently scheduled to host the Detroit Lions at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. As of now, the game is set to be played. 

The following members of Jacksonville's roster were placed on the COVID-19 list this afternoon:

  • RB Nathan Cottrell
  • TE Ben Ellefson
  • LB Nate Evans
  • LB Joe Giles-Harris
  • WR Terry Godwin
  • WR Josh Hammond
  • OT Jared Hilber
  • OL KC McDermott
  • DB Doug Middleton
  • DB Josh Nurse
  • OT Austen Pleasants
  • WR Trey Quinn
  • DL Josh Mauro

"Last night, we received results from our daily PCR testing that an individual on our practice squad tested positive for COVID-19. After confirming the positive test later in the evening, our organization began working with the NFL to review contact tracing data while the player self-isolated," the Jaguars said on Saturday.

"As a precautionary measure for today, we made the decision to conduct our football activities remotely while following NFL protocols and recommendations. This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and the team’s medical advisors. The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff, as well as their families, is our top priority."

The Reserve/COVID-19 list is a new reserve category created by the NFL this season for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons, thus a player being on the list does not mean they have tested positive for COVID-19. 

The Jaguars have seen their Weeks 7-8 impacted by positive COVID-19 tests already as well. Due to the postponement of the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos, the Jaguars' Week 7 bye got moved to Week 8, and their Week 8 road game against the Los Angeles Chargers got bumped up to Week 7.

Several teams have closed down their facilities for a period of time within the last week, including the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts. Teams throughout the league have had false-positive tests which later resulted in several facilities quickly re-opening, however. 

